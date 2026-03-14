5 Sci-fi Movies From the 1990s That Are a Perfect 10/10

The 1990s was a turning point in film history, particularly in terms of how they’re made. The practical effects that fueled the 1980s slashers, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and The Thing were still present, but CGI started to rear its head. Filmmakers all of a sudden were finding themselves in a position where they could tell expansive stories that, prior to this point, simply couldn’t be told. Now we could get full bit battle scenes between gun-toting soldiers and hordes of bug aliens. We could get exposed brain Martians firing green lasers at people until they turned into green skeletons. But special effects aren’t everything. The following movies benefitted from them, but even more importantly they had points to make, and made them well. So well, in fact, that there’s still an argument to be made that each one remains a perfect film 30 years on.

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Naturally, when narrowing down a decade’s worth of genre film to five entries, some excellent flicks didn’t quite make the cut. For instance, Independence Day, Mars Attacks!, 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, Total Recall, Face/Off, and Men in Black. All excellent, but not quite 10 out of 10 movies.

5) Starship Troopers

image courtesy of tristar pictures

Let’s start out with the one people may very well not think is perfect, Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers. But here’s the thing, what would be considered flaws elsewhere (acting quality and level of character development, for instance), are actually part of the plan here and just as much a part of the final product’s appeal.

Everything that Robert A. Heinlein’s novel was a proponent for Verhoeven’s movie is tearing apart. And what’s odd about its pulling that off is the fact that it’s doing it in a way that is both subtle and bombastic. Critics at the time just saw the bombast element of that, but what Verhoeven was doing was really waving a finger at fascism and shoot first ask questions never attitudes. Not to mention, on top of the fact that it’s a smarter movie than it appears to be on the surface level, it’s also incredibly fun and does a great job of making this space war seem horrifically unwinnable. It’s exciting, but tense.

Stream Starship Troopers on fuboTV.

4) The Iron Giant

image courtesy of warner bros.

It may have tanked in theaters, but The Iron Giant is now seen as exactly what it is: a classic. Making a so-called kids movie that takes place during the height of the Cold War was nothing short of gutsy, but through that The Iron Giant is able to craft a story about a growing bond that stands in direct opposition of the rampant paranoia of the time.

The result is a PG, animated movie that absolutely has as much appeal for adults as children. It’s one of the decade’s most heartfelt, moving works, and its mixture of traditional 2D hand-drawn animation and 3D CGI looks even more charmingly alluring today than it did in 1999.

3) Terminator 2: Judgment Day

image courtesy of tri-star pictures

It’s odd to call The Terminator straightforward, considering it’s a seamless blend of sci-fi, action, and horror, but compared to Terminator 2: Judgment Day it definitely is. The world that The Terminator introduced Judgment Day expanded considerably, all while still showing us just faint hints of the titular event and subsequent war itself.

Judgment Day is the gold standard of subverting the audience’s expectations. What was formerly a no-blooded killing machine has become a savior. Even more importantly, it’s become a father figure. Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor has become a full-on badass. Everything is a perfect blend of sticking with what sold the original film while turning everything up a notch, from the scope of its storytelling to the memorability and threat level of its villain.

Stream Terminator 2: Judgment Day on Paramount+.

2) Jurassic Park

image courtesy of universal pictures

Jurassic Park is the ultimate rollercoaster ride of a movie. The build-up is perfectly structured, lasting not too long and not too short. And then, when chaos unfolds, it’s just shy of relentless. The energy is at a fever pitch, but we still get the endearing quiet moment where Alan Grant is in the treetops with Tim and Lex, smiling as a Brachiosaurus pokes its head in to say hi.

It’s astonishing that Steven Spielberg released not one but two perfect films in 1993. Just as impressive as that general fact is just how different they are. Schindler’s List is a gut-wrenching look at a real historical event, while Jurassic Park a what-if scenario about what would happen if history from even further back found itself in our reality. It holds a power of discovery. It was the first time audiences saw what really, truly looked like dinosaurs on the big screen. Coupled with John Williams’ score, those visuals sear themselves into your brain, and that awe is something the sequels were doomed to fail in terms of recapturing.

Stream Jurassic Park on fuboTV.

1) The Matrix

image courtesy of warner bros.

Just as much as Jurassic Park, The Matrix was hugely influential on blockbuster cinema and pop culture as a whole. You could hardly go a full week in 2000, 2001, or 2002 without seeing the iconic backwards-bending bullet dodge scene replicated in media like Kung Pow! Enter the Fist or by peers in school.

The Matrix wasn’t the first movie to warn about the dangers of artificial intelligence, but it managed to go in a far different direction than things like The Terminator or Hardware. It built an entire world that looked remarkably similar to our own, then flipped the script on both Keanu Reeves’ Neo and the audience as a whole. From its ambition in storytelling to the note-perfect casting, enthralling action sequences, and pair of phenomenal villain performances, there isn’t a false note in The Matrix. Too bad it was never successfully followed up.

Stream The Matrix on YouTube TV.

What is your favorite ’90s sci-fi movie? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!