5 Worst DC Villain Deaths in Movies, Ranked

The movies of the DC Universe and beyond have featured many DC characters over the years, but not all of their stories are as well-handled as they deserve. As well as the many iconic heroes introduced on the big screen, there have been a number of DC movie villains, too, adapted from the pages of the comics. With so many different directors and actors having put their own stamp on adapting the DC source material, there has been a wealth of different big-screen adaptations over the years. Not all of these movies have left their characters’ stories open-ended, particularly when it comes to the villains.

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It has been said that DC movies have a habit of wasting characters, and, especially where villains are concerned, it’s hard to disagree. The movies often treat even iconic antagonists as disposable, killing them off after only a single appearance or giving them an ending that doesn’t befit their profile in the wider DC continuity. Whatever the specific reason, the following villain deaths stand out as by far the worst in DC movie history.

5) Black Mask in Birds of Prey (2020)

2020’s Birds of Prey has become known as an incredibly underrated DC movie, but it’s still largely overlooked by wider audiences. Following Harley Quinn as she forms an unlikely team of female antiheroes, the movie pits them against the forces of the controlling Roman Sionis, better known as the villain Black Mask. While Ewan McGregor’s turn as the DC villain is excellent, the manner of his death left an awful lot to be desired.

In the movie’s climactic confrontation, Black Mask corners Harley and her friends, taking her young friend Cass hostage. Pulling the pin on a stolen grenade, Cass escapes the villain, only for Harley to kick him away, watching as he dies as the grenade explodes. Considering the potential of the villain and the status of the actor cast in the role, it seemed an abrupt and unceremonious end to an incredibly promising DCEU character that might have possibly enjoyed a future in the short-lived franchise.

4) Joker in Batman (1989)

1989 saw Tim Burton revolutionize the superhero genre with Batman, starring Michael Keaton as the titular Dark Knight alongside Jack Nicholson’s Joker. Pitting the iconic hero and villain against one another made for an incredible movie, and one that has seen Jack Nicholson’s performance remembered as one of the best live-action versions of the Joker ever committed to film. However, the worst part about his story is the way the movie kills him off in the final act.

Having Batman confront the Joker and thwart his scheme in a dramatic showdown on a cathedral rooftop made for a great spectacle, but having the villain then fall to his death now seems like an odd choice. With Jack Nicholson’s incredible performance and the Joker’s status as a perennial DC villain, it feels like a poor ending for one of the most iconic superhero movie villains of all time. An uninspired and incredibly wasteful death by all standards, it’s perhaps the worst part of Tim Burton’s otherwise exceptional movie.

3) General Zod in Man of Steel (2013)

Man of Steel is remembered as the first movie of the DCEU, and it introduced Henry Cavill as the eponymous hero. Its Superman story was a shade grittier than previous adaptations, and Cavill’s version of the Man of Tomorrow was considerably more brooding than prior iterations. The film saw him fighting against General Zod, with the fate of all humanity hanging in the balance. Its climactic battle saw Superman responsible for one of the most shocking DC movie deaths, killing General Zod to put a definitive end to his schemes.

Zod’s death remains an incredibly divisive point for many DC fans, with its narrative efficacy often questioned. From a purely neutral perspective, it still stands out as a poor death for an excellent villain, with Superman snapping the neck of his fellow Kryptonian. With Man of Steel marking the birth of a whole new franchise, beginning the continuity by killing off a major villain was perhaps ill-advised, with the handling of and reactions to the development further proving it was the wrong choice.

2) Ares in Wonder Woman (2017)

2017’s Wonder Woman proved to be one of the best movies in the entire DCEU, with audiences largely agreeing on the fact that its take on the eponymous hero was one of the strongest DC adaptations in some time. The movie saw Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman leaving her utopian home of Themiscyra to seek Ares, who she believes to be responsible for the horrors of World War I. In a major DC movie plot twist, Diana uncovers the true identity of Ares, then swiftly ends his warmongering for good.

In truth, Ares was far from one of the best-written villains in the DCEU, and that’s really saying something considering the franchise’s poor track record with antagonists. Even so, having Wonder Woman kill him so quickly was disappointing, and the execution of the scene was even more so. Gadot’s performance during the climactic battle is pretty cringe-inducing, and the CGI-heavy demise of Ares leaves much to be desired. All in all, it’s a pretty terrible death scene in an otherwise great movie.

1) Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was one of the most divisive movies in the entire DCEU, and its handling of several different elements of the wider DC Universe was subjected to heavy criticism. By far one of the most lambasted aspects was the tacked-on inclusion of Doomsday, who featured as the main antagonist of the movie’s final battle. By far one of the most obvious examples of a DC villain ruined by the movies, Doomsday’s depiction was awful on many levels.

The villain’s death was perhaps the worst sin committed by Batman v Superman. Considering Doomsday is, by his very nature, all but impossible to kill, having the DCEU introduce him only to permanently end his story mere minutes later was an incredibly cheap and wasteful use of the character. His unceremonious death was beyond ill-informed; it was a complete betrayal of the villain’s impact in the comics and in the wider DC continuity, and it remains the worst demise of an antagonist in DC movie history.

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