6 Underrated Spider-Man Villains We’re Desperate To See in Live-Action

While Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes, some of his villains are painfully underrated. Since his earliest comic book appearance, Spider-Man’s popularity has only continued to grow. The stories following Marvel’s wall-crawling hero have consistently struck a chord with a global audience, and the success of the multiple Spider-Man adaptations has only reflected this. Over the years, there have been some truly amazing Spider-Man movie moments, the majority of which have featured not just the hero himself, but at least one of his comic book enemies. A hero is often only as good as his rogues’ gallery, and Spider-Man boasts one of the best collections of antagonists in the entire Marvel Universe.

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In comparison to other heroes, Spider-Man’s movie villains have been adapted from a solid range of comic book inspirations. Even so, many great antagonists from the hero’s comic book past have yet to appear. Considering their potential in terms of character arcs or visual presentation, these underrated villains are ones we simply can’t wait to see brought to life in live-action in Spider-Man’s future.

6) The Spot

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

After making his big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the Spot is a villain whose potential is abundantly clear. The villain’s ability to create portals through space and even dimensions is both dangerous and intriguing, and makes him an especially formidable foe for Spider-Man. His appearance in the Spider-Verse movies has brought greater awareness for the character, and makes his potential live-action debut seem all the more enticing.

5) Mister Negative

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One of the more recent additions to Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery is Mister Negative, a dichotomous figure characterized by his control over the dimensional powers of the Lightforce and the Darkforce. While the former sees him acting as a benevolent philanthropist, the latter sees him take on the persona of Mister Negative, a ruthless crime lord who possesses a host of abilities. The stark visuals of the character, combined with his nature as a street-level villain with tremendous villainous potential, make him a figure we can’t wait to see adapted into live-action.

4) Hammerhead

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man’s status as one of Marvel’s street-level heroes means that many of his villains are reasonably realistic in nature, at least compared to others within the Marvel Universe. Hammerhead is a member of the Maggia, a New York organized crime syndicate, whose skull has been replaced by an incredibly strong steel alloy, giving his head a distinctive shape as well as the added bonus of near-indestructibility. He’s a villain that could easily be adapted into live-action and would also perfectly suit the MCU Spider-Man’s new street-level stories.

3) Scorpion

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Scorpion is one of the villains confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we simply cannot wait to see him finally battle Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The character was previously teased way back in 2017, with Mac Gargan making a minor appearance, but seeing him fully embrace the Scorpion persona is an exciting development. The character is one of Spider-Man’s most underrated villains, so his full live-action debut is one of the most anticipated elements of Brand New Day.

2) Black Cat

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Attempts to adapt Black Cat into live-action have repeatedly stalled, although an iteration of Felicia Hardy is set to appear in Spider-Noir. She’s not a villain in the purest sense, but she has regularly featured as an antagonist throughout Spider-Man’s comic book history, despite also being an on-off love interest for the hero. As well as being an interesting and grounded antagonist, she’s also one of Spider-Man’s most fun team-up partners, and we can’t wait to see her make her live-action debut in the future.

1) Hobgoblin

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There are many exciting Spider-Man villains who’ve never appeared in movies, but Hobgoblin might be one of the best yet to feature in live-action. The villain is one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous adversaries and has been through multiple incarnations in the comics. The inclusion of Ned Leeds as Peter Parker’s best friend in the MCU hinted that the franchise would eventually adapt the character, and seeing the former pals become enemies is something that we simply can’t wait to witness in the franchise’s future if it comes to pass.

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