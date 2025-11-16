7 1990s Action Movies You Forgot Were Awesome

The 1990s were a great decade for movies, with some iconic titles released in the final ten years of the 20th century. While some of the 1990s’ best sci-fi movies sparked major franchises and earned global popularity, the decade also saw another genre proliferate in Hollywood. The ’90s saw the release of many incredible action movies, with many of the action stars of the 1980s enjoying the continuation of their career momentum with eye-catching action adventures. The action of the 1990s came with an added edge, building upon the genre’s success while also leaning into new and interesting ideas that saw the genre blended with sci-fi, fantasy, and horror on more than one occasion.

While there were many great action movies released in the ’90s, they didn’t all get the attention they deserved. Others may have found initial success, but have since faded into relative obscurity. This has led to some incredibly underrated ’90s action movies, as well as amazing movies that don’t get talked about enough. While the 1990s proved to be a great decade for action cinema, audiences have forgotten just how awesome some of its action movies are.

7) Timecop (1994)

One of the 1990s’ best sci-fi action movies, 1994’s Timecop is a rare example of a time travel movie that doesn’t make the plot device needlessly complicated. It stars Jean-Claude Van Damme as Agent Max Walker, a detective recruited to join the Time Enforcement Commission, an organization tasked with policing misuse of time travel technology. It’s commonly seen as one of Van Damme’s best movies, and its use of a sci-fi premise to facilitate excellent action sequences makes it an awesome example of the 1990s’ contributions to the genre.

6) Predator 2 (1990)

Released in 1990, Predator 2 is one of those sci-fi sequels nobody talks about. It’s strange, because not only is it part of a major action franchise, but it’s an excellent movie in its own right. Bringing the iconic alien villain to the urban setting of downtown Los Angeles, Predator 2 paints its sci-fi story against the backdrop of a gang war. With a great performance from Danny Glover, Predator 2 is one of the most exciting and unfairly overlooked action movies of the 1990s.

5) The Hard Way (1991)

The Hard Way is a 1991 buddy cop comedy starring Michael J. Fox and James Woods, with the former playing an actor shadowing a hardened cop played by the latter as they hunt for a serial killer known as the Party Crasher. It’s one of those action movies that could have started a franchise, and perhaps might have had the buddy cop subgenre not already been saturated with releases at the time. Even so, it’s a great action comedy that makes excellent use of its talented cast, capitalizing on their comedic chemistry while also delivering well-crafted action set pieces.

4) Breakdown (1997)

It’s no secret that Kurt Russell was one of the biggest action stars of the 1990s, but not every movie he made in the genre has been well-remembered. 1997’s Breakdown features Russell as a man searching for his missing wife when she is seemingly abducted by a trucker, and delivers a tense thriller that boasts some great action scenes. From high-speed chases to dark moments of high-stakes drama, Breakdown is another excellent ’90s action movie that many seem to have forgotten about.

3) End of Days (1999)

End of Days employed the talents of Arnold Schwarzenegger for a familiar task: to head up a major action blockbuster. What sets it apart is the supernatural horror elements, which see his character, former NYPD detective Jericho Cane, protecting a young woman from Satan after she is chosen to conceive the Antichrist. End of Days boasts a surprisingly layered performance from Schwarzenegger and stands out among the more straightforward ’90s action fare, although its quality is something that seems to have been largely forgotten.

2) The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

The 1990s saw some great female-led action movies, with The Long Kiss Goodnight a serious contender for the best among them. It stars Geena Davis as a schoolteacher with amnesia who employs the help of a private investigator, played by Samuel L. Jackson, to recover her memory. Despite a strong cult following, The Long Kiss Goodnight simply doesn’t get the recognition it deserves as one of the best action movies of the ’90s, with many forgetting just how awesome it really is.

1) Ronin (1998)

1998’s Ronin has everything one might expect from a classic action thriller. It has major stars in Robert De Niro, Jean Reno, Stellan Skarsgård, Sean Bean, and Jonathan Pryce, a team of special operatives navigating the streets of multiple French cities, and a MacGuffin in the form of a mysterious briefcase. Although Ronin received positive reviews, many have since forgotten what a great action movie it is, making it one of the 1990s’ most underrated action flicks.

