7 Great Fantasy Movies Lord Of The Rings Fans Will Love

Being a fantasy fan is one thing, but being a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings is something completely different. That’s because it creates a very specific expectation: you naturally raise the bar for what you want to watch, looking for a world that feels alive, with monsters and creatures that actually matter to the story, plus a production that treats the audience with real seriousness. And let’s be honest: not every fantasy movie delivers that. But some titles do manage to capture parts of that feeling, whether it’s the sense of journey, the symbolic weight of every type of character, or that impression that something bigger is operating behind the scenes.

With that in mind, here’s a list of 7 fantasy movies that, each in their own way, have a strong chance of winning over anyone who still misses Middle-earth.

7) King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

image courtesy of warner bros.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is a fantasy movie that stands out much more for its style than for its worldbuilding — but that alone says a lot about how it connects with The Lord of the Rings fans. The story follows Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) discovering he’s the rightful heir to the throne after pulling Excalibur from the stone, which immediately throws him into a war against his tyrannical uncle. The film nails the aesthetics, the snappy dialogue, and the frenetic editing, but it’s also worth pointing out that it never reaches the level of fantasy movies that actually aimed higher.

However, it has its merits — and that part is undeniable. The political dynamics, the reluctant hero arc, and the way the sword is treated as a mythical force help align it with the elements that fantasy fans usually enjoy. But there’s no way around it: if you’re looking for depth, this one definitely stays on the surface. It works better as a solid “Saturday night entertainment” pick for people who want something with a Lord of the Rings-adjacent vibe and have already watched most of the genre’s heavy hitters.

6) Bridge to Terabithia

image courtesy of walt disney pictures

This is a film many people remember for the nostalgia factor and the emotional punch it leaves behind. Bridge to Terabithia is far from an epic, but it understands something a lot of fantasy blockbusters tend to forget: not every story needs massive battles or giant armies to be impressive. The plot follows Jesse (Josh Hutcherson) and Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb) as they create an imaginary kingdom called Terabithia — a private escape that becomes the way they deal with loneliness, fears, and eventually a devastating loss. The magical world isn’t the centerpiece; it’s the emotional support system, and that’s exactly why it hits so hard.

And that’s precisely where the film surprises Lord of the Rings fans as well. If Tolkien used fantasy to talk about courage, sacrifice, and growing up, Bridge to Terabithia does the same thing — just on a smaller scale and with more honesty than many modern adaptations. It’s not about the creatures; it’s about the genre’s power to carry a message. And anyone who appreciates the human core behind fantasy will likely connect with this story far more than they expect.

5) The Chronicles of Narnia Series

image courtesy of walt disney pictures

The Chronicles of Narnia is one of those fantasy properties people can’t wait to see rebooted, mostly because the original film series never got a full, complete adaptation. Even so, the movies that do exist are still beloved by a good portion of the genre’s fans thanks to that classic “ambitious fantasy” energy — the kind that aims big and occasionally nails it. The premise follows four siblings who enter a magical world ruled by the White Witch and guided by the lion Aslan, setting them on a path filled with wars, prophecies, and moral dilemmas. Across its three films, when the franchise works, it really works, capturing the same sense of wide-eyed discovery that many fans felt when they first stepped into Middle-earth.

But for many readers of the books, the movies can feel a bit inconsistent, especially with subtle tone shifts between installments. Still, it’s a strong story conceptually, delivering that early spark of “mythical kingdom in conflict” that hooked so many fans in the first place. And that alone is usually enough for viewers looking for a fantasy film that doesn’t try to be as heavy as The Lord of the Rings, but also isn’t shallow enough to feel like a simple children’s tale. It strikes a solid balance, and it’s absolutely worth revisiting.

4) Willow

image courtesy of mgm

If you’re a Lord of the Rings fan looking for a fantasy set in a Tolkien-like world but with a simpler approach and a more laid-back, fun experience, Willow is the perfect pick. This is the kind of fantasy that still works today because of that simplicity. The story follows the title character (Warwick Davis), a farmer and aspiring sorcerer who ends up responsible for protecting a baby destined to defeat an evil queen. There’s no grand acting showcase, no complex political structure, and no attempt to reinvent the genre. It’s a classic adventure — period.

For anyone who’s read or watched Tolkien’s adaptations, Willow hits that sweet spot of “comfort fantasy” that sits somewhere between epic and nostalgic. It leans into tropes like unlikely partnerships, a journey of self-discovery, and looming threats that never push the tone too far. Yes, it’s simple, but never lazy; light, but never silly. And honestly, sometimes that’s exactly what a fantasy fan wants: a story that understands its own limits and delivers exactly what it promises. That’s enough. It doesn’t need to be overwhelmingly complex to entertain.

3) Legend

image courtesy of universal pictures

A highly underrated film even today, though some people don’t love it as much because it can feel dated and a bit clunky in its storytelling. But that’s the thing: Legend never tries to be an epic. It tries to be a visual fever dream, and within that goal, it delivers with a level of confidence almost no other film has. The plot follows Jack (Tom Cruise) as he faces the Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry) to stop the last unicorns from being destroyed and prevent the world from falling into eternal night. It’s a simple story on paper, but the exaggerated aesthetics, creature design, and saturated visuals make it a completely different experience from the “cleaner,” more conventional fantasy of the ’80s. And that’s exactly where it wins.

The charm of Legend lies in its weirdness, because absolutely nothing about it is subtle. And while the story isn’t particularly deep, the atmosphere is so striking that the movie stays in your memory more because of what you see than what you follow. This is pure fantasy in its most visceral form tapping into the same atmospheric, sensory appeal that The Lord of the Rings also cultivates (just in a completely different style). It’s an excellent film to revisit and understand why so many people still love it and consider it an undervalued gem.

2) Pan’s Labyrinth

image courtesy of warner bros.

The classic of classics, especially when we’re talking about big, prestige fantasy. Pan’s Labyrinth isn’t interested in being “pretty.” This is dark fantasy at its finest, and it stands out exactly because of that. The story follows Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), a young girl who, after moving in with her military stepfather in Francoist Spain, encounters a faun who gives her three tasks. The film splits its time between harsh real-world brutality and a darker, unsettling fantasy realm — and it refuses to soften either side. It’s immediately clear that the genre here isn’t about escapism, but about how trauma and imagination can collide.

Yes, Pan’s Labyrinth is dense, but it’s a moral kind of density. Guillermo del Toro is already a master of the genre, and here he creates creatures that aren’t just visual dressing — they say something about fear, obedience, and survival. It’s a fantasy that challenges you, not one that tries to comfort you. So for Lord of the Rings fans who appreciate mythical worlds with real consequences and thematic weight, this is a strong pick. It’s essentially Tolkien’s sensibility filtered through an adult, intimate, and brutally human lens.

1) The Hobbit Trilogy

image courtesy of warner bros.

The Hobbit Trilogy is the most obvious pick on this list. Even with all the controversy around stretching a short book into three movies, Bilbo’s (Martin Freeman) journey with the dwarves to reclaim Erebor delivers exactly what any Lord of the Rings fan recognizes instantly: a strong sense of adventure, memorable creatures, and a mythology that doesn’t need to be reintroduced from scratch. And of course, there’s the “return to Middle-earth” factor. There are different ways to watch Tolkien adaptations, but if you were someone who saw Peter Jackson’s trilogy, fell in love with it, and simply wanted more, this is where you go.

And the truth is that The Hobbit films definitely have creative decisions that go a little overboard, but overall, they know exactly how to keep the audience engaged (especially fans of the original saga). Charismatic characters, massive set pieces, and a blend of nostalgia with something new all work in the trilogy’s favor. They don’t try to imitate The Lord of the Rings, but they expand the universe in a way that still satisfies anyone who just wants more stories set in that world.

