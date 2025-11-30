7 Most Underrated Gangster Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The gangster and crime drama genre has a more selective audience, but that doesn’t mean every film flew under the radar. The Godfather, Goodfellas, and Scarface are some of the heavy hitters when it comes to movies that really know how to do cinema. Still, there’s a whole batch of films that got overlooked over the years, even though they’re just as good as those classics. Usually, it’s for several reasons, such as a lack of promotion, or maybe they were just too offbeat for their time. But one thing’s for sure: gangster stories usually come with complex characters, tight plots, and a sense of craft that stands out. And that’s exactly where the subverted gems live — the ones that will surprise you.

Here are 7 of the most overlooked gangster movies ever, ranked. These are fantastic films within the genre, but they’re also movies that push boundaries, take risks, and prove they can stand right alongside the more famous classics.

7) King of New York

image courtesy of new line cinema

King of New York has always lived in a weird spot: cult gangster films have their fans, but this one never got the recognition it deserved. Part of that might be because the movie has more personality than commercial appeal (and that tends to turn off anyone expecting a “standard Scorsese” take on the genre). The story follows Frank White (Christopher Walken) as he gets out of prison and tries to reclaim his empire with charisma, violence, and a healthy dose of twisted morality. The film mixes action, neon, and a kind of psychological cat-and-mouse between cops and criminals, delivering something that, at the time, felt way too strange for mainstream audiences. Today, that very “strangeness” is what makes it so striking and worth watching.

King of New York has aged surprisingly well, which is why it sits at the bottom of this ranking. It’s still one of the most underrated gangster films, but it’s not exactly forgotten. It’s become a respected cult favorite among cinephiles, especially Walken fans — and it’s here that you really see what makes him such a beloved actor. It’s not the most unfairly ignored film on this list, but it absolutely earns its spot thanks to its bold visual style and unforgettable tone.

6) Road to Perdition

image courtesy of dreamworks pictures

This is a movie you watch and wonder why it’s not remembered on the same level as the big classics. Road to Perdition, even with Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, and flawless visuals, never fully entered the pantheon of gangster giants. The story follows Michael Sullivan (Hanks), an Irish mob enforcer who, after a tragedy, goes on the run with his son while seeking revenge — basically a father-and-son story wrapped in a world of crime, where he has to hide who he really is while facing the consequences of everything he’s done. The film delivers a heavy atmosphere, stunning cinematography, and violence that says more in subtlety than in shock.

Overall, Road to Perdition gets overlooked in conversations all the time, but it’s still relatively recognized among cinephiles. It’s not exactly “lost to time,” but it definitely deserves more attention when talking about gangster dramas that blend emotional intimacy with the kind of brutality the genre demands. If there’s one film that truly deserves a serious reappraisal, this is it.

5) A Bronx Tale

image courtesy of savoy pictures

This is one of those movies a lot of people think they’ve seen, but haven’t — they just remember the “door test” meme and not what the film actually does. Directed by Robert De Niro (which alone is enough to catch attention), A Bronx Tale tells the story of a kid torn between his hardworking father and the dangerous charm of mobster Sonny (Chazz Palminteri). The plot might sound almost too classic at first, but sometimes it’s exactly that simplicity that gives a story its power. The film dives into community, heritage, masculinity, and belonging in a neighborhood where crime isn’t glamorous — it’s just a way of life.

The thing is that A Bronx Tale never got a reputation that matched its quality. It’s far better than the recognition it received and ended up in a weird limbo: it’s not considered cult, not a classic, not a blockbuster, and barely a critic favorite. Some genre fans remember it fondly, so it’s not completely forgotten, but it definitely deserved the same nostalgic weight as other coming-of-age crime films. It’s heartfelt without being cheesy, violent without being flashy, and mature without being pretentious. The only thing missing is for the wider audience to finally recognize it.

4) Carlito’s Way

image courtesy of universal pictures

If you’ve seen Scarface, you know who Brian De Palma is. But Carlito’s Way, which should have had the same appeal, is probably the most underrated film of his career. That’s because it’s not only better directed, it also features a much more complex and compelling protagonist: Carlito Brigante (Al Pacino) is an ex-criminal trying to finally leave the life that’s been dragging him down for years, but the world around him seems determined to pull him back in. On paper, it could’ve been just another gangster drama, but the execution is devastating; the movie shines because every misstep the protagonist makes feels almost inevitable, and it’s easy to empathize with him.

For fans of Al Pacino’s filmography, this is definitely a movie with loyal (if few) followers, but it never received the masterpiece status it truly deserves. It works as a tragedy, a romance, a thriller, and, most importantly, a character study. Carlito’s Way should be a go-to reference for stories about leaving the criminal life behind, yet it always lives in the shadow of more well-known titles. Underrated? Absolutely. But it sits here because there are others on this list that are even more unfairly ignored.

3) Miller’s Crossing

image courtesy of 20th century fox

Miller’s Crossing should be mentioned just as often as Fargo, No Country for Old Men, and other Coen heavyweights, but for some reason, it’s stuck in the “cult for insiders” category. The story follows Tom Reagan (Gabriel Byrne), an advisor to a mob boss who finds himself caught in a web of power plays, betrayals, and dilemmas — basically a classic noir filtered through the Coens’ dry humor and precise storytelling. It’s elegant, tightly scripted, with meticulously developed characters and a smart plot. What makes it stand out even more is that the narrative doesn’t rely on flashy violence to hook you, but on pure tension, subtext, and twists (something audiences rarely expected from a ’90s gangster film). Still, it never got the attention it deserved from the wider public.

By far, Miller’s Crossing is one of the most underrated gangster movies out there (and it remains that way even when people acknowledge it as underrated). The quality is massive, the legacy has become cult, but still, very few people have seen it enough to place it higher within the genre. Some recognize its importance, but not to the level it deserves. Ironically, it’s one of the best gangster films ever made.

2) State of Grace

image courtesy of orion pictures

Ever heard of State of Grace? It’s pretty much a ghost of the genre. With Sean Penn, Gary Oldman, and Ed Harris at their peak, you’d expect this movie to be a major reference point. But no, it barely gets mentioned, hardly shows up on lists, and worse, a lot of people don’t even know it exists. The story follows an undercover cop returning to the neighborhood he grew up in, confronting friendships and loyalties that were never fully resolved — a strong premise, executed with intensity, and enough to make any fan want to watch. It has a sense of tragedy that rivals major titles like Goodfellas.

Some might complain about its pacing or even call it predictable, but overall, State of Grace is considered a solid film with standout moments. The real problem is how overlooked it is, making it the kind of movie you recommend and immediately get puzzled looks for. It boasts tight direction, an incredible cast, and emotional tension that feels lived-in rather than staged. Maybe timing worked against it, but even today, if “underrated” means “deserves a serious rescue,” this is the perfect example.

1) Killing Them Softly

image courtesy of The Weinstein Company

Remember this one? Maybe not by name (you only vaguely remember it when you see some promotional material). Killing Them Softly isn’t just underrated — it’s practically the poster child for the misunderstood film. Released at a time when audiences wanted obvious action and escapism, the movie delivered something completely different: a study of economics, violence, and politics, using the structure of a crime movie to comment on post-2008 America. In the story, two bungling thieves destabilize the local underworld, and Jackie Cogan (Brad Pitt) is called in to “clean up the mess.” But the film isn’t just about crime; it’s about the system.

Some people watched it and hated it; some wanted to like it but couldn’t; and some fell completely in love. Killing Them Softly is basically all or nothing, which made it easy for the backlash to stick. Critics were split, general audiences turned away, but the film has aged better than almost any of its contemporaries. It’s dense, ironic, and above all, relevant. And precisely because it was misread in the 2010s, it remains one of the clearest examples of a movie saying: “You weren’t ready for this.” It’s easier for people to talk about all the other movies on this list, but this one? Hardly anyone ever remembers to mention it.

