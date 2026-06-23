7 Original Movies That Are Way Better Than Their Remakes

It’s hard to deny that making a remake is a complicated task. The idea always sounds good, but it needs a strong reason to move forward, because, more often than not, these projects come from films considered classics, milestones, or untouchable works of art by many people. This is where the classic theory-versus-practice problem comes in: in theory, it seems like an evolution to try and make a new version, but cinema has already delivered plenty of examples of how risky that can be. In many cases, it might even work on its own, but put it side by side with the original version, and you’ll get a wave of criticism — and often for good reason.

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What gets lost in these attempts isn’t the basic story, since that’s still there, but the specific way the original movie was built and the impact it had at the time it was released. That’s why here are 7 fantastic productions, whose remakes couldn’t beat them by any measure. All of them make you wonder why anyone would even want a new version of something so unique. Sometimes it’s better to just leave the idea alone.

7) The Evil Dead

image courtesy of new line cinema

There’s a bit of a controversial case here, especially since some people actually like the remake. The 1981 version of The Evil Dead follows a group of young adults who travel to a remote cabin and end up unleashing a demonic entity after reading an ancient book, turning the night into a nonstop sequence of possession and violence. And it’s a really great film, mainly because it doesn’t try to over-explain or neatly structure the horror within the plot; it just lets everything spiral into chaos. Because of that, the movie builds a very specific kind of out-of-control energy that makes it incredibly gripping.

The 2013 remake, on the other hand, technically speaking, is actually more polished, and it also leans into gore, which helps it appeal to a segment of horror fans who are into that style. However, because it’s so controlled and “clean” in those aspects, it lacks that sense of improvisation and discovery that makes the original feel more dangerous (something that also comes from its low-budget nature). In reality, this one really comes down to personal taste within horror fans, but overall, the original still edges out the remake for understanding the core essence of the genre.

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Moving into the world of musicals, Footloose is a true genre classic. Released in 1984, , a teenager who moves to a small town where dancing and loud music are banned due to a law imposed by the local community, putting him in conflict with the town’s rules and authority figures. From there, he tries to bring back a sense of freedom for the local teens. It’s a landmark film that totally embraces a spirit of rebellion, powered by a lot of energy, charisma, and a soundtrack that became a defining part of its identity.

In 2011, the remake arrived, and it feels very clearly aimed at a new generation, as it’s noticeably more modern in several ways. The intention really seems to be updating the material, but that doesn’t necessarily work in its favor. Everything in this version feels more polished and grounded, and the central conflict between freedom and repression is more logical than emotional. This is a story about attitude, and in the remake, that sense of weight just isn’t as strong. It’s a decent attempt that can still be entertaining, but it falls far short of reaching the impact of the original.

5) Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Released in 2005, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory isn’t necessarily a bad movie if you grew up with it as part of a newer generation, but compared to Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory from 1971 (and especially when taking the original material into account), it feels noticeably weaker. The story follows Charlie (Peter Ostrum), a poor boy who finds a golden ticket and gains access to the famous chocolate factory, where he and other children go through a series of tests inside a fantastical environment that is, in many ways, also quite strange.

Essentially, the original is better than the remake because it understands that Wonka (Gene Wilder) doesn’t need to be fully decoded — he’s charming, but also unpredictable, which keeps the audience unsure of what might happen next. In the newer version, there’s an attempt to add more emotional context and a clearer explanation of the character. The problem is that this removes what actually makes him interesting: the mystery surrounding his eccentricity. Also, the tonal shift has a strong impact on the experience as well.

4) Total Recall

image courtesy of tristar pictures

Total Recall is almost unanimous when it comes to comparing the original and the remake, with most people preferring the first version. The story follows Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger), an ordinary man who discovers that his memories may have been implanted and that his entire life might actually be part of a simulation, putting him at the center of a conspiracy involving identity, Mars, and corporate government. And what makes the 1990 version stand out is that it never locks down its answers in a comfortable way.

The original version plays with the idea of an unstable reality and keeps the audience unsure of what is real at all times. Plus, it has a more exaggerated, satirical, almost comedic tone at points, which gives it a very distinct personality. In 2012, however, the story is reshaped into something closer to a straight action and espionage thriller, clearly aiming for a more serious approach. The problem is that this ends up over-explaining the concept and stripping away the main element that makes the story work so well: that sense of paranoia. The remake basically neutralizes everything that gave the original its edge.

3) RoboCop

image courtesy of orion pictures

One of the biggest sci-fi classics is RoboCop, so it was kind of inevitable that a remake would eventually happen — the problem is that the result misses the mark. , a police officer who is killed and then turned into a cyborg by the corporation that controls the city, only to start regaining fragments of his own humanity as he returns to duty. It’s an interesting concept, especially considering the original movie came out in 1987 with a very sharp and aggressive tone. So for a modern version to work, it really needed to understand what made the original hit so hard.

The 2014 remake, however, softens a lot of the violence, the social commentary, and especially the idea that the protagonist is essentially a corporate product in crisis. Instead, it goes for a cleaner, more tech-focused approach, but that shift dilutes what gave the original its strength. The most important question at the center of the story (how much of this character is still human or just a corporate property) loses a lot of its weight. In other words, by trying to make everything more accessible, the remake strips away the DNA of the story.

2) Psycho

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Psycho is still widely known today for its iconic black-and-white shower scene involving Marion Crane’s (Janet Leigh) murder, and that already justifies the 1960 version’s place on this list. The classic follows a woman on the run after stealing money who ends up at a remote motel run by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), before the story completely shifts direction into psychological thriller territory, revealing key truths about Bates himself. And the film is genuinely exceptional, mostly because of Alfred Hitchcock’s pure directorial precision.

In 1998, a remake was released, and while there are people who do enjoy it, it’s hard to argue that it improves on the original, because it exists without much purpose. The first movie works because everything depends on how the story is told: pacing, editing, silence, and the timing of information reveal. The remake, on the other hand, basically reproduces the same elements in a very literal, almost on-the-nose way. It’s proof that what makes this story work isn’t just the script, but Hitchcock’s direction and control of tension. And that’s not something you can simply replicate and expect the same result.

1) Oldboy

image courtesy of show east

Maybe one of the biggest cases where the original movie wins by a landslide, Oldboy from 2003 follows Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a man who is kidnapped and held captive for 15 years without any explanation. And when he is finally released, he tries to figure out who did this to him and why, which pushes him into a revenge path that becomes increasingly twisted. The plot is extremely well constructed and also has a very specific rhythm, with each piece of information changing what the audience thinks they are watching. And the final impact depends entirely on that concept.

The 2013 remake tries to adapt the same structure, which is fair. However, it loses control of tone and pacing, making everything much more straightforward and less impactful. In short, this is basically the same case as RoboCop, since they understood the story, but not what makes it work on screen. The strange tone that is so characteristic of the original doesn’t exist in the new version, which instead feels like a standard revenge thriller. Besides, the protagonist himself feels like a generic tough guy going after revenge, without any real reconstruction of humanity.

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