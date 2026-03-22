7 Scariest Fantasy Movie Villains (That Aren’t Sauron or Voldemort)

The fantasy genre has birthed countless iconic stories over the course of its existence. The genre evolved from the realms of written fiction onto the screen, with many blockbuster fantasy movies capturing the imaginations of their audiences over the years. The very best fantasy movies build a world that feels immersive and organic, enveloping the audience in its story, which often makes use of key genre tropes. No worldbuilding can be complete without a well-rounded cast of characters, and for every hero, there must also be a villain. This is especially true in fantasy, where the extremes of good and evil are often depicted as clear opposing forces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a result, the fantasy genre has delivered some of the best movie villains of all time. Among the most terrifying are the likes of Harry Potter‘s Voldemort and The Lord of the Rings‘ Sauron, both of whom are iconic fantasy antagonists. However, the genre has also seen many other frightening villains feature on the big screen. With many fantasy movies being aimed at younger audiences, this makes the scariest villains stand out all the more, burning themselves into many audience members’ respective memories in the process.

7) The White Witch – The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

To date, the most famous adaptation of the Chronicles of Narnia book series is The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. The villain of the 2005 movie is the White Witch, played by Tilda Swinton in a way that makes her a deceptively frightening figure. She’s introduced as an insidious, manipulative woman who corrupts young Edmund Pevensie and turns him against his siblings. Her use of magic to turn assorted living creatures to stone is horrifying, making her an easily overlooked but utterly horrifying fantasy villain.

6) Gellert Grindelwald – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Voldemort is undoubtedly the biggest villain in the Wizarding World franchise, but Gellert Grindelwald is a close second. One of the franchise’s most powerful dark wizards, Grindelwald’s role in the Fantastic Beasts movies sees him amass a large following within the magical community, hoping to achieve his ultimate goal of establishing magical supremacy over Muggle society. The scariest iteration of Grindelwald comes in The Secrets of Dumbledore, where Mads Mikkelsen brings the character to life with the sort of calculated charisma that draws clear parallels with real-life figures like Adolf Hitler.

4) The Horned King – The Black Cauldron (1985)

Though the Horned King might not seem too terrifying to some, those who experienced The Black Cauldron at a young age would almost certainly beg to differ. The underrated Disney movie is one of the darkest and scariest in the company’s history, and the Horned King is the main reason why. An undead sorcerer with a plan to raise an army of the undead, the Horned King is utterly horrifying to the movie’s target audience, and for many, their first experience of being scared beyond measure by a film.

3) The Wicked Witch of the West – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Though there have been many Wizard of Oz movies, it’s unlikely anything will ever come close to matching the cinematic importance of the original. The movie’s villain, the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton), is often considered one of the most iconic movie villains of all time. Her bright green skin and the gleeful manner in which she menaces young Dorothy are enough to frighten the audience, but her magical power and her army of flying monkeys cement her as one of the scariest fantasy villains ever.

3) Davy Jones – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

While the Pirates of the Caribbean movies might not be considered cinematic masterpieces, their introduction of the villain Davy Jones remains one of the most haunting and unexpectedly frightening experiences in fantasy movie history. The legendary captain is depicted as a tentacle-faced monster who sails the seas in search of wayward souls to crew his ship, making various deals in exchange for the souls of his victims. The franchise’s excellent visual effects, combined with Bill Nighy’s booming voice, make Davy Jones an utterly terrifying fantasy movie villain.

2) The Grand High Witch – The Witches (1990)

There are a handful of movies that traumatized ’90s kids, but The Witches always seems to top the list. The adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book of the same name follows a young boy trapped in a hotel with a convention of witches. The most terrifying character is the Grand High Witch (Angelica Huston), whose reveal of her “true” face is one of the most scarring experiences many of the movie’s child audience ever had. Her grotesque appearance, as well as her utter hatred for children, make the Grand High Witch one of the scariest villains in any fantasy movie.

1) The Pale Man – Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Often labelled the best Guillermo del Toro movie, Pan’s Labyrinth is a haunting modern fairytale that takes the fantasy genre right back to its dark roots. Young Ofelia’s discovery of a fantastical world adjacent to her own is tempered with the introduction of multiple horrifying creatures, the scariest of which is undoubtedly the Pale Man. The suspense that builds during the single scene featuring the character, followed by his brief and terrifying pursuit of Ofelia, remains one of the most pant-wettingly frightening moments in the history of fantasy movies.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!