7 Sci-Fi Movies to Watch After Disclosure Day That Completely Reinvent Aliens

Since the release of Disclosure Day, a lot of the conversation has focused not only on Steven Spielberg’s return to sci-fi, but also on the movie’s fresh take on the genre and the message behind it. And this gets you thinking about other alien movies that found equally interesting ways to approach the subject long before it came along. Not every story about extraterrestrials has to be about invasions or wars to conquer Earth; there’s plenty of room to do something different that challenges expectations and changes the way we look at alien life. These movies do exactly that, and they’re absolutely worth your time.

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We’ve put together 7 sci-fi films that take a very different approach to alien stories than what people usually expect, giving you a whole new perspective on the genre. They’re more interested in exploring ideas, giving meaningful themes, and making you question things than simply creating conflicts.

7) The Man Who Fell to Earth

image courtesy of british lion films

Not everyone is familiar with The Man Who Fell to Earth, especially since it’s a movie from the ’70s. Still, it’s an excellent pick for anyone looking for a very different take on the alien genre than what sci-fi cinema eventually made the norm, or for viewers interested in seeing how an earlier generation approached the subject. The story follows Thomas Jerome Newton (David Bowie), an extraterrestrial who arrives on Earth hoping to find a way to save his home planet, only to be swallowed by capitalism, addiction, and the loneliness of human life.

What makes the movie stand out is how it totally flips the genre’s usual dynamic, so instead of humans fearing the alien, he’s the one who suffers the consequences of trying to live among us. In that sense, it shares a lot with Disclosure Day and Spielberg’s decision to look at extraterrestrial beings with a little more empathy. The Man Who Fell to Earth invites you to see humanity through the eyes of someone who never truly manages to belong.

6) Close Encounters of the Third Kind

image courtesy of columbia pictures

Today, it might seem normal to watch movies where aliens don’t necessarily show up to destroy Earth, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind is one of the films that helped make that idea popular in the first place. The story follows Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), an ordinary man who becomes obsessed with an unexplained phenomenon after witnessing a UFO encounter, while the rest of the world struggles to understand what’s happening. In a way, it even works as a great companion piece to Disclosure Day (especially since both come from Spielberg).

Here, the usual sense of paranoia surrounding alien encounters is replaced with genuine curiosity, and that choice shapes the entire story around the anticipation of first contact. That’s also why the movie has aged so well: it presents extraterrestrials as a mystery to be understood rather than an enemy to defeat. Close Encounters of the Third Kind is one of the greatest takes on the subject and one of the most influential sci-fi productions ever made.

5) Nope

image courtesy of universal pictures

By now, we all know Jordan Peele has a talent for weaving layered metaphors into his thrillers, and Nope is one of his smartest blends of that approach with sci-fi. The movie follows OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (Keke Palmer), two siblings who begin investigating a strange phenomenon in the sky after a series of bizarre events start unfolding around their family’s ranch. Believing they might capture the footage of a lifetime, they set out to record whatever is hiding above them. The real surprise, though, is that the film subverts what audiences expect from a UFO story, turning the supposed spacecraft into something unpredictable.

That creative choice is what makes the entire experience so good and the suspense even more gripping. Instead of relying on the familiar idea of a piloted alien ship, the film imagines an extraterrestrial lifeform that behaves like a living organism. In doing so, it suggests that humanity may have been asking the wrong questions about alien life all along. At the same time, Nope uses that premise to critique our obsession with turning extraordinary events into entertainment. It’s not talked about much, but it’s worth every minute.

4) Solaris

image courtesy of mosfilm

Another ’70s sci-fi movie, Solaris is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a more challenging take on alien life. Here, we follow Kris Kelvin (Donatas Banionis), a psychologist sent to a space station where the crew begins experiencing physical manifestations of their most painful memories, all seemingly connected to the mysterious living ocean that covers the planet Solaris. It’s a fascinating plot that opens the door to a completely different interpretation of what extraterrestrial life could be — and the film takes that idea in the most thought-provoking direction possible.

Instead of portraying aliens as physical beings like we’re used to, Solaris imagines an intelligence so fundamentally different from our own that any attempt at communication feels almost impossible. Many sci-fi movies ask whether life exists beyond Earth, but this one goes a step further by asking whether humans would even be capable of understanding a lifeform that shares absolutely nothing with the way we experience existence. It’s an incredibly original, endlessly intriguing film that hardly anyone even remembers exists.

3) Under the Skin

image courtesy of a24

Under the Skin is a strange, minimalist feature, and there’s no getting around that — but that doesn’t make it a bad one. It just isn’t for everyone. The story follows an extraterrestrial entity (Scarlett Johansson) that takes on the appearance of a woman and roams the streets of Scotland luring men, until her constant interactions with people begin to spark an unexpected curiosity about what it means to be human. In many ways, it starts from the same premise as The Man Who Fell to Earth, but ultimately takes that idea in a very different direction.

The film puts you in the perspective of someone who doesn’t understand our emotions, customs, or relationships. Rather than showing an alien being corrupted by humanity, it shows one learning what being human actually means — for better and for worse. As a result, ordinary situations suddenly feel unfamiliar, forcing you to look at human behavior from a different angle. With that, Under the Skin ends up being kind of uncomfortable to watch, and intentionally slow. It’s an experience.

2) Annihilation

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Annihilation is one of the most unfairly overlooked sci-fi movies of the past decade, because it’s willing to take its central idea much further than most films in the genre ever would. The story begins after an extraterrestrial object crashes on Earth, creating a mysterious zone known as the Shimmer. A team led by a biologist ventures inside to uncover why plants, animals, and even humans are being transformed in impossible ways. However, the alien presence isn’t presented as a creature, but as a force unlike anything we’re familiar with.

The idea in Annihilation is that this force alters the entire logic of life, and obviously that’s a threat. But what keeps you getting more and more intrigued by the film is the fact that it doesn’t seem to act out of revenge, conquest, or any human motivation; it seems to operate through refraction, replication, and change, making its intentions really hard to pin down. It’s sci-fi with cosmic horror and very different, provocative scientific ideas. If you already think you know what “original” is, watch this movie and see that idea get redefined.

1) Arrival

image courtesy of paramount pictures

You’ve almost certainly heard of Arrival, whether because it’s one of Denis Villeneuve’s finest movies or because it’s recommended whenever people talk about alien stories. While many productions imagine first contact as the beginning of a war, this one asks a much more interesting question: how do you communicate with a species that experiences reality in a totally different way than we do? We follow linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams), who is recruited to establish communication with mysterious visitors that arrive in twelve spacecraft scattered across the globe before governments turn the situation into an international crisis.

The movie’s greatest strength is recognizing that language, culture, and perception can be much bigger obstacles than technological differences, for example. Unlike other films, its entire focus is on the act of communication itself. Arrival completely reinvents the idea of first contact by suggesting that truly understanding an alien intelligence could change the way we think about time, memory, and even humanity itself. It’s the kind of story that keeps you thinking.

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