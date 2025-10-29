7 Watchmen Mistakes You’ll Never Be Able to Unsee, Including Zack Snyder’s Cameo

Watchmen has been the defining comic book for decades at this point. Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ series has not only been the landmark work from both creators, but something that has influenced superheroes and publishers ever since its release. Naturally, that meant a feature film adaptation was going to happen at some point, but it wasn’t until Zack Snyder‘s 2009 version of the comic was made that it finally happened. Arguments can no doubt be made on either side about the quality of that film, be it as an adaptation or how it fits into Snyder’s larger canon, but one thing cannot be ignored: the mistakes.

No, not the changes in the way the story was adapted, but the actor errors and bloopers that can be found in Watchmen. Every movie, even Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark, has major mistakes that are clearly visible (and mostly only seen after being dissected for years on home video by fans), so it’s not fair to judge Watchmen’s quality on these flubs alone. That said, once you see these seven mistakes in Watchmen, you’re never going to unsee them, so think hard about whether you want to see these mistakes every time you re-watch.

7) Zack Snyder Hiding on Set

In the opening sequence of the movie, as the unseen assailant tosses The Comedian across his apartment and toward his kitchen, if you look carefully, a lumpy…something, can be seen beside the counter. When the reverse shot of the area is shown seconds later, it’s gone, which would normally make one assume that it’s a continuity error, something in the shot is now missing, which is true, but it’s even better than that. Director Zack Snyder admitted the lump seen in the first frame is actually him, watching the fight play out on set while trying to hide.

6) The Minutemen Photo

The opening credits for Watchmen do a lot of the world-building for Zack Snyder’s film, including showing off the original team of superheroes in this world, The Minutemen. In the shot, the original Nite Owl is shown posing in the middle, his head covering the year on the banner that marks their formation. Every subsequent use of the photo in the film, however, has the banner moved up higher, revealing the year.

5) The Comedian’s Grave Is Hilariiously Small

Though a somber moment in the film for sure, the burial of Eddie Blake, aka The Comedian, reveals a major error on the part of the cemetery. A wide shot from above shows Blake’s casket, still draped in an American flag, with his grave on the other side. The only problem is that the hole Blake’s casket is supposed to go inside of appears to be about a foot too short, so he’s going to have a lopsided burial.

4) Silk Spectre’s Shoes Change

When Silke Spectre and Nite Owl move to break Rorschach out of prison, the heroine leaps from Archimedes and reveals her extended stelleto heels in her boots. As she takes out prisoners in their descent, though, her shoes clearly morph into flats for the stunt woman performing the action of the sequence. It’s a quick mistake, but a clear one nonetheless.

3) Bubastis Has No Reflection

After Ozymandias poisons his scientists in his Antarctic base, he leaves the room with his trusty animal sidekick, Bubastis. The only trouble is that the visual effects of the red-furred beast only put him walking alongside Ozymandias and failed to account for the fact that his reflection should be seen on both sides of the image as well, as only Ozymandias’ and his flowing cape can be seen walking through them.

2) Ozymandias Catches the Bullet…Right?

In the film’s climactic confrontation, Silk Spectre takes things into her own hands in a major way, removing the need for a big action scene and simply pulling a gun on Ozymandias. As she pulls the trigger and the bullet flies toward him, he brings his left arm forward, a move that could be seen as simply reacting to being shot, but fans know that he’s actually moving with lightning reflexes to catch the bullet. The only problem, of course, is that once he lands and rolls over to reveal his remarkable feat, he’s holding the bullet in his right hand instead.

1) A Non-CGI Doctor Manhattan

After the extent of Ozymandias’ plan is revealed to the heroes another hilarious blooper occurs. In a shot focused on Nite Owl, the reflection of Doctor Manhattan can be seen in his goggles, the only problem is that this isn’t the completed VFX version of Doctor Manhattan but the LED suit that actor Billy Crudup wore on the set. It’s just barely visible, but it can be seen nonetheless. For reference, this is the suit: