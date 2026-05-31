All 5 Nicolas Cage Comic Book Movie and TV Show Characters, Ranked

Nicolas Cage is one of Hollywood’s most unpredictable actors, and his career has seen him tackle many different types of roles. He has been praised for his dramatic performances, featured in incredible action movies, and also delivered strangely comedic moments that have since become heavily referenced and joked about. Even through some of his more divisive roles, the best Nicolas Cage movies have always stood out, proving him one of the most talented performers of his generation. Over his already successful career, he has featured in almost every genre imaginable, including multiple adaptations of comic books, of which Cage is reported to be a big fan.

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The latest of these has seen Cage reprise his voice role from the Spider-Verse films in Spider-Noir, a live-action adaptation of the titular Spider-Man variant. However, across his career, he has dabbled in comic book projects, playing multiple different characters. While the movies and TV shows themselves might have fared differently, here we’re looking at Cage’s performance and how well his characters were used rather than the quality of the project they appeared in.

5) Superman (The Flash)

By far the worst of Nicolas Cage’s comic book roles was his cameo as Superman in The Flash. The use of Cage’s likeness to reference the unmade Superman Lives might have been intended as fan service, but the poor rendering of the actor was ultimately nothing more than laughable. Nicolas Cage’s Superman cameo was utterly terrible, partly because of how bad it looked, and partly because he served no real purpose to the movie’s story. Had Cage been able to actually play the hero in live-action as was once planned, his Superman might have ranked higher, but limited solely to the bizarre DCEU cameo, it’s the worst.

4) Dr Tenma (Astro Boy)

Adapting the incredibly popular anime character Astro Boy into a movie seemed certain to achieve success, but 2009’s Astro Boy struggled both with critics and at the box office. Cage voiced Dr. Tenma, Astro Boy’s father, a character who originated in the movie’s manga source material. The character is a secondary character and a figure who rejects and later accepts his robotic creation, making him a complex character. Ultimately, the role was something of a waste of Cage’s talent, placing it behind the majority of his other comic book characters.

3) Big Daddy (Kick-Ass)

The Kick-Ass movies changed a few things from the comics, but Nicolas Cage’s turn as the vigilante Big Daddy still stands out as one of the best in the first movie. The former cop serves as a bloodthirsty crimefighter who has raised his daughter to be the same. Cage’s performance is laced with comedy, taking inspiration from Adam West’s Batman to make his character stand out as an especially eccentric figure. The only real criticism is how sparingly the movie uses the character, as we could easily have watched an entire franchise based on Big Daddy.

2) Ghost Rider

While Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider is considered an awful Marvel movie character by some, his version of the hero is actually far better than many remember. Cage makes a few bizarre acting choices across his two-film arc, sure, but the character has depth and an interesting story. While the movies themselves might not have given him an appropriate chance to shine, Johnny Blaze is still one of Cage’s better comic book roles when considered purely on his own merit.

1) Spider-Man Noir (Spider-Noir)

The most recent comic book role taken on by Nicolas Cage sees him play the titular character in Spider-Noir. Cage’s turn as Ben Reilly, a private investigator who moonlights as The Spider in 1930s New York, is the perfect use of the actor’s talents. It affords him an opportunity to flex some of the affections he often makes use of in his roles while also paying homage to the noir movies of Old Hollywood. Cage brings the character to life brilliantly, placing him squarely at the heart of Spider-Noir‘s success.

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