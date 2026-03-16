Every Chronicles of Narnia Fantasy Adaptation, Ranked From Worst to Best

Among the classics of literature, there’s The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. And anyone who’s read the saga knows these stories have the kind of potential to become huge adaptations – and they’ve had a few. But it’s not always easy to get it right. We’re talking fantasy here, and this genre is notoriously hard to bring to the screen, whether it’s a TV show or a feature film. Capturing all the magic and the heart of the story the right way is tough. And now, with Netflix’s upcoming movie series directed by Greta Gerwig, the world of Narnia is about to be revisited. Will they get it right?

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For now, it’s hard to say for sure, but what we can do is look back at all the adaptations that have been done so far to get an idea of what we might expect. Not all of them hit the mark, but there are definitely some that really understood and translated Lewis’ vision. Here’s every Chronicles of Narnia adaptation that’s been made, ranked.

6) The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (1967)

image courtesy of itv

Let’s start with what’s basically a piece of history. The very first Chronicles of Narnia adaptation, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, came out in 1967 as a TV series. The story follows the Pevensies as they step into the wardrobe, discover Narnia, and join Aslan to take down the White Witch. It’s the classic story, but the execution doesn’t help. On top of that, it’s basically impossible to watch today since most episodes are lost, and the few that survive feel more like a school play than a proper show.

This was a different era, and the production quality shows it: the effects are minimal, the sets look cheap, and the overall vibe is more likely to make you laugh than feel anything. There’s no real tension, no convincing magic — just an attempt to tell the story that now comes across as kind of laughable. That’s why this adaptation sits at the very bottom of the ranking. Outside of its historical value, it doesn’t work as a real adaptation because it doesn’t engage, doesn’t excite, and if you’ve never seen it, you’re not missing anything essential.

5) The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (1979)

image courtesy of cbs

In 1979, there was another attempt to adapt The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, this time as an animated show, trying to work around the limits of TV. It follows the same story, but it just doesn’t land. The series is short, rushed, and simplifies everything to the point of feeling like a quick recap for kids. Sure, you can’t say the production didn’t try, because it has some charm and even won an Emmy.

Still, compared to other adaptations, the storytelling is shallow, the characters are barely developed, and the magical moments (the ones that really matter) don’t carry much weight. Add a rushed pace, and this ends up being a mostly forgotten version, something only nostalgia buffs might remember. It only edges out the 1967 version because it’s complete, animated, and easier to watch. But bottom line: if you want to actually experience Narnia, this isn’t the version to go for.

4) The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

image courtesy of 20th century fox

Now we’re at the third entry in the more recent films. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader follows Edmund, Lucy, and Eustace on a sea voyage with Prince Caspian to find lost lords and explore magical islands. Visually? It’s fine. But overall, the story just doesn’t work. The cinematic saga tries to adapt one of the books as it did before, but it ends up feeling more like a series of disconnected vignettes, honestly.

It’s not a totally bad adaptation, because there are genuinely fun moments, like Reepicheep in action and Eustace’s character arc, but it never goes further than that. The movie never finds a proper rhythm or builds stakes that feel real. You watch it, but you don’t feel the adventure as epic, which is exactly what the first film in the franchise managed to deliver. It’s a classic adventure on paper, but the execution leaves you feeling more like a spectator on a tour than part of the story.

3) The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

image courtesy of walt disney pictures

Unlike its predecessor, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian is a solid follow-up to a franchise that hit big right out of the gate. This time, the Pevensie siblings return to Narnia to help Caspian reclaim the throne from his usurping uncle. Beyond that, it’s an attempt to mature the saga as a cinematic adaptation. How? The film has a darker tone, takes itself more seriously, and focuses more on action and the internal conflicts of this universe.

You get more intense battle scenes, political tension, and solid character development. But that doesn’t push it higher up the ranking, because it’s not exactly magnificent. It sits here because it’s more solid than the adaptations before it, but it still has cuts and changes that annoy fans: an added battle scene that doesn’t exist in the book, altered dynamics between the main characters, and an unnecessary romantic tension between Caspian and Susan, among other changes.

2) The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (1988)

image courtesy of bbc

Few people know this, but the main Chronicles of Narnia book was adapted into a TV series again, this time by the BBC. And here, it really works because it’s a production that’s completely faithful to the source material. It’s worth noting that it never tries to be big or impress with CGI, but that’s actually a good thing, since the focus stays on what really matters: story, characters, drama, tension, and adventure. Yes, the effects are dated, but the execution is consistent and coherent, and fans of Lewis still love it today.

In short, the show seems to get every single line of the book. It’s basically the gold standard for fidelity in the saga. There are hardly any missteps, and it gives a fully immersive, engaging experience. So why is it only in the top 2? Even though it’s incredible, it lacks cinematic scale. That wasn’t really the goal, but considering there’s an adaptation that does pull off scale, it’s hard for this one to compete in that department.

1) The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

image courtesy of walt disney pictures

When you think of adaptations of this classic story, this one is obviously the first that comes to mind. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is big, visually impressive, and full of a super charismatic cast across the board. It strikes the perfect balance between telling the story the right way, making it accessible to everyone, and adding just the right amount of emotion and spectacle. It’s basically what the magic of the books aims to deliver, but until then, it only existed in readers’ imaginations.

It’s obviously at the top of the ranking because it works on multiple levels. However, it’s not an absolute cinema, as it can’t go as deep as you might want: the transition of the characters from hesitant kids to determined warriors happens really fast, and it never fully captures the epic depth of the story (like The Lord of the Rings, for example). But it’s still the most complete Narnia experience to date. You can still feel the scale and really connect with the protagonists. This movie is hands down the best way to experience this universe for the first time, and also the most satisfying way to revisit it.

Were you aware of all these adaptations? Which one’s your favorite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!