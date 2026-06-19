Every Indiana Jones Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

It’s no secret that Indiana Jones is one of the most iconic movie characters of all time, but not all of his cinematic outings are as strong as others. The adventures of Indiana Jones have become a legendary part of cinematic history, not only cementing the character as a pop culture icon but also delighting audiences for generations. Born of a collaboration between Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, Indiana Jones first appeared in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, starting the franchise which has spawned multiple releases across different forms of media and remained consistently popular over more than four decades.

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The Indiana Jones movies all follow the eponymous archaeologist as he uncovers lost treasures and artifacts, although they vary greatly in many aspects. With some delving further into fantasy elements and others wading deep into sci-fi territory, each Indiana Jones movie is an entirely unique entity. With that in mind, here is each of Indy’s five cinematic outings to date, ranked from worst to best.

5) Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

It’s hard to imagine anyone considering any other Indiana Jones movie the worst of the bunch, because Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is, by almost every conceivable metric, the least successful and the least popular film in the franchise. Commonly considered Indiana Jones’ most controversial story, the movie follows Indy as he races against Soviet KGB agents to locate a telepathic crystal skull.

While Kingdom of the Crystal Skull may have been a financial success and received generally positive reviews, the long-awaited fourth movie in the franchise struggled to live up to expectations. Criticised for its visual effects, bizarre, out-of-left-field plot elements, and the writing and performances surrounding its secondary characters, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is one of the biggest missteps in the history of beloved movie franchises, and remains by far the worst Indiana Jones movie. The alien twist at the end ranks high when anyone discusses baffling choices, and it’s just recently been revealed that Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford both told George Lucas they didn’t like it. And when Spielberg is telling you aliens are a bad choice, you should probably listen.

4) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

The fifth Indiana Jones film was another that fans were forced to wait many years to see. After the issues surrounding Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, a further sequel once seemed incredibly unlikely, but the fifth film came to fruition in 2023, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Set in 1969, it follows a much older Indiana Jones as he encounters a plot by a former Nazi to use time travel to alter the outcome of World War II.

For all of its box office failings, it’s actually a solid Indiana Jones story that was undermined horribly by toxic online narratives that – once again – failed to actually assess the film on its own merits. Had those loud voices been more fair, they’d have noticed that Dial of Destiny actually managed to recapture the air of adventure of the original movies with an added touch of nostalgia. It didn’t quite live up to the first three films, but it’s nonetheless a poignant and enjoyable outing for the iconic character.

3) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The second Indiana Jones movie served as a prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, specifically to avoid reusing the first movie’s Nazi villains. The result is an exceptionally unique adventure that takes Jones to British-controlled India in 1935, where he investigates the disappearance of a village’s child population and its connection to a mystical stone and dangerous cult.

Darker and more disturbing than the other movies, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom cemented the eponymous character as a true movie hero, with exciting action sequences and the unmistakable fantasy flair that helped make the Indiana Jones franchise so successful. While some fans consider Temple of Doom superior to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, others (including yours truly) find that its less archaeologically focused and more generalised adventure-movie tone makes it the weakest of the franchise’s first three iconic movies by a narrow margin. We’re still talking pretty much masterpiece territory though, so a bronze medal here is no shame.

2) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

As mentioned above, there are those who prefer Temple of Doom over Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. To those, this writer offers just two words by way of a firm rebuttal: Sean Connery. Connery is introduced as Henry Jones Sr., the titular character’s aging and estranged father, with the pair embarking on a round-the-world quest to locate the Holy Grail before it can be seized by ambitious Nazis shortly before the outbreak of World War II.

The Last Crusade taps into the fantastical, historical, and spiritual ideas that worked so well for Raiders of the Lost Ark, all set against the backdrop of an unforgettable globe-trotting adventure with a father-son duo at its core. Their grumpy dynamic – which went some way to explaining Indy’s demeanour in a beautifully organic way – is easily one of the best things about the series. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is by far one of the greatest adventure films of all time, although there is at least one other movie in the genre that stands head and shoulders above it.

1) Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

There are very few movie fans out there who would be willing to seriously debate the undeniable quality of Raiders of the Lost Ark. It’s undoubtedly one of the greatest cinematic debuts of a character ever made, establishing Indiana Jones as the utterly iconic character he’s still known as today. A swashbuckling adventure with a strong vein of action, drama, and even comedy running through it, Raiders of the Lost Ark is often listed among the greatest and most beloved movies of all time, and rightfully so.

Raiders‘ contributions to cinema and to wider pop culture simply cannot be overstated, and its legacy lives on as a movie capable of utterly transfixing audiences of all ages with its engaging, entertaining story, and eye-catching set pieces. And that’s without mentioning the charismatic performance of its star, which gave Harrison Ford his second star-making role in 4 years after Han Solo. It may have been the first, but it’s still the best Indiana Jones movie there is.

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