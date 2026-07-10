Every Jack Ryan Movie & TV Show, Ranked From Worst to Best (Including Ghost War)

Tom Clancy introduced Jack Ryan in 1984 with the novel The Hunt for Red October, and the character spent the next four decades building one of the strangest résumés in blockbuster fiction. Across Clancy’s Ryanverse novels, Ryan rises from a mid-level CIA analyst attached to submarine intelligence to the President of the United States. Hollywood’s adaptations have never tried to preserve that single continuous arc. Instead, the films and television projects have reset Ryan’s identity across five actors and at four distinct timelines, with Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine, and John Krasinski each inheriting the role at a different point in the character’s fictional career, from Cold War submarine analyst to post 9/11 Marine veteran to seasoned CIA deputy director. That constant recasting has made the Ryan franchise function like a rotating anthology built around the same premise.

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Of course, with so many different people working with Jack Ryan in front of and behind the cameras, the franchise was bound to produce highly uneven installments. Still, with Jack Ryan: Ghost War now available as a sequel to the Krasinski-led TV show, fans can be confident that Hollywood is nowhere near done with the character.

7) Jack Ryan: Ghost War

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Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) spends most of Ghost War doing exactly what four seasons of television built him not to be, a personality-free operative moved through action beats with little insight attached to any of it. The film picks up after Ryan’s resignation as CIA Deputy Director, pulling him back into the field through a favor for James Greer (Wendell Pierce), now the agency’s Deputy Director, and a botched handoff in Dubai that spirals into a confrontation with a rogue black-ops program called Project Starling. That premise had real potential, since Starling ties directly into Greer’s own history and forces Ryan to reckon with an ally’s complicity in a post-9/11 program he never knew existed.

However, the screenplay of Jack Ryan: Ghost War spends its runtime on globe-trotting set pieces rather than the moral confrontation that the setup demands, and the introduction of MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) adds a new ally without giving her any real function beyond delivering exposition and chain-smoking. Finally, Mike November (Michael Kelly), previously one of the series’ most reliable supporting actors, gets reduced to comic relief in the transition to a two-hour runtime. Ghost War had a stronger foundation to build from than any other Ryan adaptation, given the depth the series spent four seasons establishing, which makes its choice to flatten that groundwork into a rote thriller extremely disappointing.

6) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

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Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) works as a CIA financial analyst undercover on Wall Street in Shadow Recruit, tracking irregular Russian accounts that lead him toward a plot to crash the American economy and mask a domestic terrorist attack. Unlike every other entry on this list, Shadow Recruit is not adapted from any specific Clancy novel, drawing instead from an original screenplay that reimagines Ryan’s origin through the lens of the war on terror. Unfortunately, that choice strips away the main trait that made Jack Ryan’s character distinctive in the first place. Ryan’s value across the novels comes specifically from his analytical mind rather than his mastery of hand-to-hand combat, and the film spends far more time on chase sequences and hotel-room fights than on the financial detective work that should define this version of the character.

In addition, Thomas Harper (Kevin Costner) recycles a mentor dynamic the franchise had already used with Morgan Freeman’s Cabot a decade earlier, offering little that expands on it. On the bright side, Kenneth Branagh, who also directed the film, brings genuine menace to villain Viktor Cherevin, but that performance exists in service of Ryan’s Wall Street background, a premise that the movie quickly abandons for generic spy tropes. It’s no wonder Shadow Recruit failed at the box office and killed any chance for Pine to return to the character.

5) The Sum of All Fears

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Jack Ryan (Ben Affleck) is a junior CIA analyst in The Sum of All Fears, promoted to a high-stakes assignment specifically because CIA Director William Cabot (Morgan Freeman) recognizes his written work predicting Russia’s political future. That premise makes this the only film in the franchise to actually dramatize how Ryan earns his reputation, rather than presenting him as an already-established asset that the story simply drops into a crisis. That said, the film rewrites Clancy’s original antagonists in the book, replacing the Palestinian and East German terrorists of the novel with an Austrian neo-Nazi (Alan Bates) attempting to trigger a nuclear war between the United States and Russia to install a fascist government across Europe. That substitution trades away some of the source material’s specific political tension for a more generic ideology of pure destruction, and the shift softens the moral complexity that made the novel’s plot compelling.

Still, Affleck’s performance benefits from the film’s decision to show Ryan at an earlier career stage, still uneasy in his own instincts even as events prove him right about Russia’s new president. Furthermore, John Clark (Liev Schreiber) supplies the film with a consistently effective supporting turn, giving the field-operations side of the story a coldness that Affleck’s more tentative Ryan never tries to match.

4) Patriot Games

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Jack Ryan (Harrison Ford) has already retired from the CIA to teach naval history when Patriot Games opens, and the film spends its first act establishing a version of the character that wants to stay out of the field entirely. That retirement gets undone after Ryan foils an assassination attempt on a member of the British royal family in London, an act of instinct that draws the attention of IRA splinter-cell member Sean Miller (Sean Bean), whose younger brother dies in the attempt.

Where The Hunt for Red October and Clear and Present Danger built their tension from institutional missions, Patriot Games narrows its scope to a straightforward revenge plot once Miller escapes custody and targets Ryan’s family. That straightforward premise gives Bean’s antagonist plenty of room to become a genuine threat, and his willingness to hunt Ryan’s wife and daughter raises the personal stakes. Despite that, the movie never develops the political complexity of the Troubles that its IRA setting implies, treating the conflict as a backdrop for a personal vendetta rather than a subject worth its own exploration. Ford’s performance carries the film regardless, grounding Ryan’s shift from reluctant academic back into a man capable of violence.

3) Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

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The Prime Video Jack Ryan series is the most ambitious adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books. The series begins when Jack’s (John Krasinski) boss, James Greer (Wendell Pierce), starts pulling him from his financial analyst position toward the operations side of the agency. That structure gives the show an advantage none of the films ever had, since four seasons of television let Ryan’s transformation from analyst into operative unfold gradually instead of getting compressed into a two-hour runtime. Each season also relocates the story to a new geopolitical flashpoint, and the show uses that premise to develop supporting characters like Greer and Mike November (Michael Kelly) into figures with their own arcs.

Krasinski’s performance draws visibly from Ford’s version of the character, playing Ryan as someone subject to fear and hesitation rather than an action hero who happens to also be smart, which keeps the character’s core identity intact even as the plots grow more elaborate. The series builds toward the strongest material in its fourth and final season, when Ryan’s promotion to Acting Deputy Director puts him in direct conflict with corruption inside the agency he has spent three seasons defending. The finale gave the show a more satisfying sense of closure than most films in the franchise, resolving Ryan’s arc on its own terms before Ghost War extended the story further.

2) Clear and Present Danger

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In Clear and Present Danger, Jack Ryan (Ford) becomes acting Deputy Director of Intelligence at the CIA, and the film uses that promotion to place him directly inside a chain of command actively deceiving him about an illegal war the White House is waging against a Colombian drug cartel. That setup gives the film unique stakes, since Ryan spends the plot uncovering a cover-up that implicates his own superiors and the President himself, rather than chasing an external threat.

As the movie quickly reveals, National Security Advisor James Cutter (Harris Yulin) authorizes a covert operation that strands a team of soldiers led by John Clark (Willem Dafoe) in the Colombian jungle once the operation becomes politically inconvenient. Unaware of that, Ryan starts to follow an inconvenient paper trail that underscores something is rotten inside the CIA. The film’s structure alternates between Ryan’s seemingly mundane tasks and the soldiers being slaughtered in Colombia. That clever juxtaposition allows Ryan to be fundamental to the plot while staying away from direct combat, weaponizing the analyst’s skill set as the only thing standing between a corrupt executive branch and the truth.

1) The Hunt for Red October

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Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) spends much of The Hunt for Red October as an audience surrogate rather than the story’s central figure, an unusual creative decision that nevertheless turned the movie into a classic. The plot centers on Soviet submarine captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery), whose attempt to defect to the United States with the titular Red October and its crew drives every major set piece. Meanwhile, Ryan’s role is to convince a skeptical Navy chain of command that Ramius intends to defect rather than launch an attack.

Baldwin plays that skepticism-management as a genuine intellectual problem, giving Ryan’s scenes with Navy officers like Bart Mancuso (Scott Glenn) tension, even though violence is never a threat. At the same time, Connery’s performance carries the film, as the script wisely never tries inflating Ryan’s screen presence beyond what the plot requires of him. The Hunt for Red October also captures a specific moment in Cold War storytelling, treating the Soviet Navy’s internal politics and a defecting captain’s moral calculus with more nuance than the era’s action thrillers typically bothered with. That approach established Ryan as a character whose value comes from correctly reading a situation others have misjudged, a defining trait the franchise would spend the next three decades trying to replicate.

Which Jack Ryan movie or TV show do you think best captures what makes Tom Clancy’s character work? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!