Every Major Hulk Power The MCU Forgot To Show (& 1 They Never Could Have)

Hulk is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics, but there are several powers that the MCU has never shown him use. Hulk, in the movies, has mainly been a big guy with immense strength and durability. In the MCU movies, he is bulletproof, he can jump long distances, and he can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone in a fight. However, when it comes to Hulk’s powers, that’s about it. Despite that, there are a lot of powers that Hulk has in Marvel Comics that haven’t been shown in the movies, and at least one of them was a power he never could have been shown to have, at least as far as the MCU storylines are concerned.

Here is a look at the powers that Hulk has in Marvel Comics that the MCU never revealed in the movies.

5) Hulk Can See Ghosts

Marvel Comics

Hulk can see ghosts. This is also part of a larger overall power where he can actually see people on the Astral Plane, which has been shown since the 1970s with his ability to see Doctor Strange when the Master of the Mystic Arts is in the Astral Plane. The two can even communicate and talk to each other when Hulk is in the real world, and Strange is not. This comes from Hulk’s gamma-powered physiology, which allows his mind to see things no one else can. This is also a bad thing, since he can also see his abusive father, Brian Banner, even though his father has been dead for years. It goes a long way to explain his constant frustration and anger since he can never really be left alone as a result.

4) Resistance To Telepaths

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There haven’t been many telepaths in the MCU other than characters like Mantis and Wanda Maximoff on a different scale. However, Hulk has an interesting defensive power since he is resistant to telepaths. This is a little iffy in the comics, but in reality, he can’t have his mind read by telepaths. However, he can have his mind altered by them, as shown in the Onslaught storyline when he asked Jean Grey to shut down Bruce Banner in his head so he could have all his rage power to fight the villain. In World War Hulk, Professor X admitted that he had never encountered a mental force like World Breaker Hulk’s brain, and he couldn’t overpower it.

3) Immortality

Image Courtesy of Marvel Entertainment

Hulk is immortal, and this is something that has never been shown in the MCU, and is the one thing that couldn’t have been. This is because the Hulk stories have always taken place in the real world, even if this includes other planets and space. However, in the comics, a lot of action during the Immortal Hulk storyline took place in the afterlife because Hulk is immortal and can never really die. He has spent time in the Below-Place, which includes the Green Door, which is how he returns to life every time he dies. The comics also showed in one series that Hulk will outlive everyone on Earth and become the last being on the planet left alive in the end.

2) Unlimited Strength

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hulk has unlimited strength in the comics, and this is not something that has been shown in the MCU. The movies have shown Hulk as an overpowered superhero, but the limits of his powers have never been seen. Hulk went toe-to-toe with Iron Man in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but the fight was closer than expected. He was also beaten in a battle with Thanos, something that wouldn’t have happened in the comics. That is because Hulk gets stronger the angrier that he gets, and he eventually becomes too powerful for anyone to beat in a fight. The MCU has shown that Hulk can be beaten, which goes against his comic book powers.

1) Hulk Can Punch Holes In The Fabric Of Reality

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In one of Hulk’s most impressive yet bizarre powers, he is strong enough to punch a hole in the fabric of reality. This was shown in The Incredible Hulk #135. The story had Kang the Conqueror looking for a way to eliminate the Avengers, and he needed to find someone strong enough to journey through time and eliminate one of Hulk’s ancestors. He chose Hulk to do this. However, when Hulk is sent back through time to World War II, he encounters a time-storm, and in anger, he punches a hole through the fabric of space-time. It seemed ridiculous, but it showed the true might of his power.

