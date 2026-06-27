Every Movie and Show in the DCU, Ranked (Including Supergirl)

The DCU is off to a solid start with its first four projects, and here are all of them so far, ranked. The iconic world of DC Comics has kicked off another cinematic universe, this time under the creative direction of the acclaimed director James Gunn. With two movies and two TV shows already released, the franchise has been set up for an exciting future, even if every one of the currently released projects hasn’t been perfect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously, DC’s cinematic efforts called the DCEU home, with movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Shazam!, and The Suicide Squad populating the defunct franchise. Gunn has rebooted the universe in the form of the DCU, although certain elements from projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker have been carried over. Now, the release of 2026’s Supergirl has marked the franchise’s second film, and more projects like Lanterns and Clayface will be released before the year is over.

4) Supergirl

Unfortunately, the most recent DCU project is also the franchise’s worst: Supergirl. 2025’s Superman introduced Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El at the end of the film, with a movie that heavily pulls from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow getting a release date of just under a year later. The film tells the story of the other surviving Kryptonian, with Kara being much less of a Boy Scout than her Earth-based cousin. Amidst her partying and drinking, she is pulled into an intergalactic conflict when a band of criminals poisons her dog, Krypto. So, she must go on a planet-hopping journey to take down the raiders, aided by other DC characters like Lobo and Ruthye.

Unfortunately, Supergirl just isn’t as good as it could have been. While Alcock is great as the character, the film suffers from severe script issues. The most glaring problem is that Krem, the main villain of the film, is incredibly boring. Plus, Kara’s arc is almost nonexistent, while her dynamic with some of the other characters in the film feels incredibly generic. On top of these script issues, the film has not-so-great cinematography and muddy coloring, and while it attempts to mimic elements of Superman‘s visual style, it doesn’t succeed.

3) Creature Commandos

The 2024 animated series Creature Commandos was the first true DCU project, with James Gunn being the creator of the series. The series tells the story of a new era of Task Force X, with Amanda Waller putting together a team of non-human monsters that she can send on black ops missions. The team of Universal Monsters-inspired characters is sent to the fictional country of Pokolistan, where they must uncover the true threat that plagues the kingdom.

Creature Commandos shines with its character backstories. Each episode tells the origin of a different team member, and these moments are when the show is at its best. Unfortunately, the main Pokolistan plot is a little less interesting. The story is a bit overly complicated, making it less interesting to follow than the solo stories. The band of misfits who form a found family does give the show a lot of heart, but it definitely feels like a retread of other Gunn projects like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

2) Peacemaker Season 2

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

While season 1 was part of the DCEU, Peacemaker season 2 was firmly part of the DCU, with the show even making major retcons in order to fit the show in the new universe. Season 2 follows Peacemaker as he discovers portals to other dimensions, one of which has him, his dead brother, and his abusive father working together as a happy and popular superhero team. Unfortunately, Rick Flag Jr. and the rest of ARGUS have their sights set on Peacemaker, and the mysteries of the multiverse complicate things even further.

Peacemaker season 2 was incredible for the most part, with it being a brilliant way to continue the story and expand on Peacemaker’s character. Unfortunately, the series falls a bit flat at the end. The Peacemaker finale was a letdown for many fans, with it featuring an anticlimactic story and setups for future DCU projects that feel a bit forced in. Nevertheless, the show is funny and full of heart. Plus, the Superman sequel elements are fantastic, with the show continuing the stories of the Justice Gang and Lex Luthor.

1) Superman

2025’s Superman was the DCU’s inaugural movie, and it is by far the best project in the series so far. Rather than being an origin story, Superman follows Clark as he deals with the political aftermath of one of his international interventions. This decision causes a conflict between him, Lex Luthor, the Justice Gang, and the rest of the world.

Superman is absolutely incredible, with its story being clever, political, funny, and emotional. It is James Gunn’s best balance of heart and humor yet, and the film just exudes hope. It finally captures the spirit of Superman and contains the perfect dynamic between the Man of Tomorrow and Lex Luthor. The film also makes the DCU immediately feel fleshed out, introducing characters like Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific. Superman set a high bar for the DCU, and hopefully, future movies and TV shows are able to live up to it.