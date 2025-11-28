Harry Potter‘s Wizarding World can never seem to catch a break. Dark wizards constantly want to take control by whatever means necessary, and for whatever reason, Albus Dumbledore always seems to find himself in the middle of the action. He forms a strong bond with Gellert Grindelwald, who can’t let his hatred for Muggles go. When the opportunity arises, he starts a war that nearly tears the entire magical community apart. Dumbledore knows he has to be ready the next time a wizard or witch steps out of line, so he starts an organization full of courageous people who always want to do the right thing: the Order of the Phoenix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Active during both Wizarding Wars, the Order of the Phoenix gets plenty of attention in the Harry Potter movies. Harry learns about his parents’ connection to the group and about all the people who risked everything for him. However, the movies leave out their fair share of important names. Here’s every Order of the Phoenix member the Harry Potter movies ignored.

9) Hestia Jones

Not every job the Order gets is glamorous. At the height of the Second Wizarding War, when Voldemort is looking for any dirt he can get on Harry and his friends, Hestia Jones gets the pleasure of taking the Dursley family to a safe location. She doesn’t like them or their attitudes, but she completes her task to the best of her ability and survives the brutal conflict. Her reward was being cut from the movies entirely.

8) Marlene McKinnon

Many powerful magical families step up to fight Voldemort during the First Wizarding War, including the McKinnons. Marlene McKinnon becomes a member of the Order of the Phoenix during her time at Hogwarts, which puts her on a tragic path. Death Eaters hunt down her entire family, ensuring they can’t get in the way of the Dark Lord’s plans.

7) Dorcas Meadowes

Voldemort doesn’t have his followers do all his dirty work; he enjoys getting his own hands dirty. During the First Wizarding War, the dark wizard formerly known as Tom Riddle kills Dorcas Meadows, who has no strong family ties and wants nothing more than to fight the good fight.

6) Caradoc Dearborn

While Death Eaters typically love to boast about their kills, they never get to say a word about Caradoc Dearborn. He vanishes during the First Wizarding War, and while it would be easy to assume that he fled to save his own skin, the other members of the Order fear the worst for him.

5) Sturgis Podmore

Very few members of the Order get to fight in both Wizarding Wars, but Sturgis Podmore is one of them. However, while at his post at the Ministry of Magic, Lucius Malfoy uses the Imperius Curse on him and tries to get him to steal the Prophecy. The plan doesn’t work, and Podmore spends time in Azkaban for his “crime.”

4) Fabian Prewett

Molly Weasley doesn’t talk much about her side of the family in the Harry Potter movies, mostly because she has enough on her plate. But there’s also some dark moments she probably doesn’t want to revisit, including the death of her brother Fabian Prewett. He loses his life during the First Wizarding War and helps inspire his sister.

3) Gideon Prewett

As if losing one brother isn’t bad enough, Molly also has to deal with the death of her other sibling, Gideon Prewett. The circumstances of his death aren’t public knowledge, but Death Eaters are the ones to blame. Antonin Dolohov is part of the group that does the deed, and he gets his comeuppance during the Battle of Hogwarts.

2) Edgar Bones

The Bones family is one of the most influential in the world during the First Wizarding War. Regardless of his status, Edgar Bones still wants to be of service, so he joins the Order of the Phoenix. That choice puts him in harm’s way, as Death Eaters set their sights on him and his family and wipe them all out.

1) Benjy Fenwick

While murder of any kind is rough in the Wizarding World, some ways of going are worse than others. When Death Eaters set their sights on Benjy Fenwick, they use a particularly nasty curse that leaves him in pieces. The Order is never able to find all of him.

The Harry Potter movies are streaming on Peacock.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!