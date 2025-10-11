Every Star Wars Character Worthy of a Parody in Spaceballs 2

It can take some time to develop a sequel. In 2025, 28 Years Later hit theaters 17 years after the last entry in the franchise, 28 Weeks Later. Avatar: Fire and Ash will also release before the year is over, and it’s easy to forget just how long a hiatus James Cameron’s science fiction franchise went on after the first one came out. However, a movie arriving in 2027 is going to blow both of those examples out of the water because it’s a follow-up to a film from 40 years ago. Spaceballs 2 will make good on the promise that Yogurt made in the first one, but its mission is easier said than done.

What Spaceballs 2 is looking to do is to poke fun at four decades’ worth of pop culture moments. Its teaser alludes to things like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and multiple DC franchises, but its bread and butter, of course, is Star Wars, the inspiration for the original film. Here’s every Star Wars character worthy of having a parody of themselves in Spaceballs 2.

7) General Hux

The first Spaceballs has its own version of Grand Moff Tarkin in Colonel Sandurz, and he’s back for the sequel. However, the movie can’t ignore the sequel trilogy’s General Hux, who has an absolutely wild story. The once-proud First Order officer becomes a traitor when Kylo Ren assumes power in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which leads to plenty of unintentionally hilarious moments.

6) Din Djarin

Star Wars’ first TV spinoff, The Mandalorian, introduces a fascinating bounty hunter by the name of Din Djarin. Despite having a cold attitude, he learns to open up and protect his adorable traveling companion. The one thing holding Din back is that he can’t decide whether he wants to keep his helmet on or off. Spaceballs 2 should have a couple of Pedro Pascal jokes in the chamber.

5) Grogu

Speaking of The Mandalorian, there’s no character that better sums up the Disney era of Star Wars than Grogu. The cute little creature that can’t even speak is always the star of the show, and his face appears on every kind of merchandise imaginable. With Yogurt back in the mix, there’s no doubt that he’ll have a thing or two to say about another member of Yoda’s species.

4) Jar Jar Binks

Spaceballs only tackles the events of the original trilogy, telling a condensed version of the conflict between the Rebellion and the Empire. As bad as the sequel will probably want to jump right to the sequels, it needs to hit the prequels and their cast of characters, including Jar Jar Binks. The creative team can come up with a tasteful approach to addressing the unnecessary backlash that actors often face when portraying silly characters in a franchise intended for children.

3) Supreme Leader Snoke

The most controversial moment in the entire sequel trilogy is the death of Supreme Leader Snoke. Rather than exploring the villain’s background, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has Kylo Ren cut him down during an intense monologue. All the debate around Snoke has to be on Josh Gad and Co.’s minds as they work to create a new group of characters for their movie.

2) Kylo Ren

If there’s one character that’s sure to have a parody in Spaceballs 2, it’s Kylo Ren, but he should still get his flowers. Adam Driver delivers a great performance despite the ever-changing story around him, switching from bad to good at the drop of a hat. With Lewis Pullman set to play Lone Star’s son, Starburst, a few jokes at Ben Solo’s expense are surely on the way.

1) Ahsoka Tano

One aspect of Star Wars from recent years that often gets overlooked is how Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduced Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice after the prequel trilogy concluded. Ahsoka Tano is a great character in her own right, but her origin is bizarre enough to warrant her being mentioned in the upcoming Star Wars parody film.

Spaceballs 2 hits theaters in 2027.

