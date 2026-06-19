Star Wars: 5 Things That Still Make No Sense About the Jedi Order & the Jedi High Council

The Jedi may be the greatest heroes of Star Wars, but there are some things that just don’t make sense about them. Partly that’s because George Lucas didn’t really care about joining all the dots; he wanted to make films for kids, and he often expressed irritation at fans who obsessed over every detail. If eight-year-old enjoyed a film, he’d consider it a success, and that naturally meant consistency of world-building wasn’t all that high on his priorities.

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Besides which, this is a franchise that has lasted nearly 50 years, with an ever-expanding range of films and TV shows by various writers and creative teams. That’s not counting the countless Star Wars books and comics, one full canon reset, and a staggering number of RPG handbooks with debatable canonicity. Given this context, it’s no surprise Star Wars has too many retcons, plot holes, and continuity problems. That’s especially true of the Jedi – and these are some major head-scratchers.

5. Where Did the Jedi Order Begin?

Let’s start with an obvious question: Where did the Jedi Order begin? In Star Wars lore, the Jedi evolved out of an earlier Force cult known as the Bendu; a smart nod to George Lucas’ original plans for the order, which referred to the “Jedi Bendu” or “Dai Bendu.” All the evidence suggests the canon Bendu started out in the Galactic Core, somewhere near Coruscant itself. In fact, “Benduday” is canonically one of Coruscant’s days of the week, named after them.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi confused things a lot, though, when it revealed the first Jedi Temple was situated on the distant planet of Ahch-To. Situated in the vast, unexplored Unknown Regions, this is about as far from the Galactic Core as you can get without leaving the galaxy altogether. So… if the Jedi evolved from an order in the Galactic Core, why was their first temple so far away? That’s an even more difficult question when you remember hyperspace travel was much riskier 25,000 years ago – if it was possible at all.

Incredibly, we now have a third option. Ahsoka introduced the extragalactic planet Peridea, which Baylan Skoll said was the place where the war between light and dark first began. Ahsoka learned this planet had once been the homeworld for a vast, intergalactic empire who used the hyperspace-traveling Purrgil to travel through the void between galaxies. Ahsoka seemed to be hinting that the first Jedi rose up against this Empire. But if that’s the case, how does it fit with the Bendu, or with the first Jedi Temple on Ahch-To? It’s like we’re trying to assemble pieces from three different jigsaw puzzles at once.

4. Why Didn’t the Jedi Believe Count Dooku?

In Attack of the Clones, Count Dooku made a valiant attempt to recruit Obi-Wan to his cause. He revealed the entire Senate was under the secret sway of a Sith Lord. What made this revelation particularly surprising, though, was the fact he was very much giving the game away. There really was a secret Sith Lord, and his warning was genuine. It’s one of the most confusing scenes in the prequels, because it’s unclear whether Dooku is trying a convoluted double-bluff or whether he’s hedging his bets against Darth Sidious, hoping Obi-Wan will become his own apprentice.

But why in the world didn’t the Jedi take the possibility seriously? Canonically, they did begin to suspect the truth, and in Legends one Jedi irked Palpatine by suggesting every senator and member of government should be tested for midi-chlorians. But the Jedi seemed oddly reluctant to consider the possibility they had been betrayed, and they didn’t really turn their attention to Palpatine until it was too late – even though he literally decorated his rooms with Sith artifacts and relics.

3. Why Do the Jedi Allow the Mind Trick?

The Jedi Mind Trick was the first Force power we ever saw. It’s pretty tame by modern standards, where psychometry is a dime a dozen, Luke can project himself across the galaxy, and Palpatine can blast an entire fleet when supercharged by a Force Dyad. But the idea of the Mind Trick is really rather invasive; it’s about entering the mind of another, adjusting their thoughts and perception of reality. Jedi aren’t supposed to believe the Force should be used to control others, so this seems a little too dark. That’s especially true in wider canon, which reveals Kylo Ren used the Jedi Mind Trick as a way to figure out a full-scale Sith Mind Probe.

Looking back, even the Jedi seem to have been aware of the ethical issues here. The Mind Trick was controversial in the High Republic Era, just two centuries before the Skywalker saga. It wasn’t quite forbidden, but Jedi were looked at askance if they practiced it. It’s possible the Mind Trick is a neat symbol of the Jedi Order’s fall; that this signature Force power should never have been practiced at all, and its popularity by the prequel era shows the Jedi had already compromised their beliefs.

2. Why Did Qui-Gon Believe the Chosen One Had to Be a Jedi?

The Chosen One prophecy is another awkward fit for the Jedi. Bizarrely, Lucas’ own films never actually tell us what it is; they just suggest the Jedi misread it. In wider canon, the question is answered in Claudia Gray’s Master & Apprentice, published in 2019. The prophecy is simple and blunt: “A Chosen One shall come, born of no father, and through him will ultimate balance in the Force be restored.” But what exactly does it mean by “ultimate balance in the Force?” The Jedi tend to venerate the light, so it seems odd for them to have a Messianic prophecy that seems to speak of light and dark in some sort of balance.

The general assumption is that the Chosen One prophecy hails from another Force tradition, but the Jedi took it seriously enough to record it in their own teachings. Regardless, it’s striking that Qui-Gon Jinn believed the Chosen One had to become a Jedi – even though the concepts in play don’t really fit well with the Jedi Code. Even more interestingly, in interviews conducted after The Phantom Menace, George Lucas himself said Qui-Gon was wrong about this. But why did he reach that conclusion, and why did the Jedi Council accept it in the end?

1. Why Did the Jedi Ignore All Anakin’s Red Flags?

Anakin Skywalker was one of the heroes of the Clone Wars. He was also a very poor Jedi, never demonstrating the kind of restraint you’d expect from a Jedi Knight. You’ll notice that, in Revenge of the Sith, Yoda knows exactly who was responsible for killing the younglings; unlike Obi-Wan, he doesn’t need to see the holo-footage. The Grandmaster figures it out as soon as he sees lightsaber cuts, which surely gives a sense of how close to the brink Anakin had been for a long, long time.

It’s true that Anakin’s relationship with Padmé was (largely) secret; but the Jedi had several difficult conversations with Yoda where he almost admitted it. In fact, in Star Wars: The High Republic, we saw what Yoda would have done had he learned the truth; rather than push Anakin out of the Jedi Order, he’d have tried to help him balance his love and deal with the problem of attachment. But the Grandmaster never actually stopped to think about what Anakin had hinted; or, if he did work it out, he chose never to do anything to help.

Looking back through the Clone Wars, Anakin pushed beyond the boundary of “defense” so many times. He committed countless war crimes, invaded the minds of others, and demonstrated his attachments by taking needless risks time and again. Despite this, the Jedi did nothing about him. We can only presume it’s another illustration of how far they’d lost their way; they saw Anakin falling, they knew where it was leading, but he was too useful to do anything about.

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