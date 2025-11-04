Tessa Thompson’s 5 Best Movies Outside of the MCU, Ranked

Time and time again, Tessa Thompson has proven to be a genuine star on the big screen — both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in other projects. The actress made her MCU debut as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and has since appeared in three live-action movies and two animated TV shows. Most MCU fans aren’t aware that Thompson boasts an impressive résumé outside of Marvel. Having delivered noteworthy performances in both lead and supporting roles, Thompson has featured in widely acclaimed TV shows such as Westworld and outstanding films like Dear White People and Selma. Thompson is a magnetic talent in front of the camera, and her projects are always worth watching.

It’s not yet confirmed when Thompson’s Valkyrie will return in the MCU, but fans can take the time to enjoy the star’s five best movies not belonging to the comic book franchise.

5) Creed

Thompson’s work in major franchises extends beyond the MCU, as she plays a significant role in the Creed movies. The first of the Rocky spinoff films, Creed (2015), features Thompson’s debut as Bianca, a gifted musician and the eventual romantic partner of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Far from a one-dimensional love interest, Bianca strives to make it as a singer-songwriter despite her progressive hearing loss. Adonis and Bianca’s dedication to their respective crafts drives much of Creed‘s narrative, allowing their relationship to flourish in the ensuing films.

Carrying on Rocky‘s legacy is a tough task, but Creed is a worthy successor thanks to its expertly crafted fight scenes and compelling new characters. Ryan Coogler’s sharp direction makes Adonis’s rise through the ranks of professional boxing a joy to experience. An unforgettable sports movie with a top-notch cast, Creed ranks as the franchise’s best installment and lands in Thompson’s top five greatest movies.

4) Passing

Passing (2021) fascinatingly examines the diverging paths and experiences of two Black women in 1920s New York. Thompson plays Irene, who unexpectedly reconnects with her white-passing childhood friend Clare (Ruth Negga), prompting vast changes in both of their lives. A thoughtful interpretation of Nella Larsen’s novel, director Rebecca Hall’s Passing gradually builds up its unnerving story with poise and attention to detail. The film’s layered representation of racism in the United States never gets lost in Hall’s stylish direction, as themes about identity, visibility, and relationships are prevalent throughout. Thompson and Negga are a fantastic lead duo, relying on subtle emotional cues to flesh out their characters. Few films capture such complex life experiences this effectively; therefore, Passing is a must-see.

3) Annihilation

In Annihilation (2018), a team of scientists ventures into the Shimmer, a mysterious region teeming with mutated creatures and biological anomalies. Thompson portrays the physicist Josie, who battles the terrifying elements alongside Lena (Natalie Portman) and the others. Spellbinding visuals and harrowing violence pair well with Annihilation‘s perplexing story, which many believe functions as an allegory for terminal illness and other forms of self-destruction. The Alex Garland-directed movie has plenty of exhilarating action sequences and poignant character moments that linger in audiences’ minds. Annihilation requires multiple rewatches to fully grasp all of its themes and symbolism, but the movie’s mystifying viewing experience is definitely worth it.

2) Little Woods

Little Woods (2018), writer-director Nia DaCosta‘s first feature film, presents an engrossing tale about hardship and sisterhood in America’s heartland. Thompson’s character, Ollie, struggles to make ends meet when she reunites with her estranged sister Deb (Lily James) in the wake of their mother’s death. Burdened by debt and unexpected circumstances, the two take drastic measures to keep each other afloat.

A profoundly raw and emotional story, Little Woods spotlights women’s uphill battle with poverty and waning reproductive rights in the country’s rural areas. Palpable tension and heartfelt moments fuel Little Woods‘ character-centric narrative, which prevails thanks to its sound writing and excellent acting. Thompson’s sincere performance as a probationer in search of a fresh start is the beating heart of Little Woods, and it helps cement the movie as her second-best picture.

1) Hedda

Thompson’s newest movie is a gripping work of cinema that surpasses every other title in her filmography. Hedda deftly modernizes Henrik Ibsen’s 19th-century play into a thrill ride of romance, chaos, and death. Over the course of one lavish party, Hedda Gabler reckons with her unhappiness in her marriage, clashes with an old flame, and schemes a fateful outcome at the end of the night. As the tortured and cunning Hedda, Thompson delivers her most brilliant performance to date. The character’s inner turmoil and astonishing trickery provide intriguing material for Thompson to work with, and she wonderfully portrays all of Hedda’s complexities.

With dazzling sets and costumes, captivating cinematography, and an incisive and witty script, Hedda triumphs as a ravishing feast for the senses from start to finish. The film also offers several surprising deviations from its source material, resulting in an enthralling and thought-provoking narrative for viewers to revel in. Thompson and DaCosta are once again a formidable actor-director duo, firing on all cylinders to make their best movie yet.

Hedda is now streaming on Prime Video.

