The 5 Best Spider-Man Team-Ups in the MCU, Ranked From Worst to Best

Spider-Man is a beloved Marvel character for a reason. In addition to having immense power and an incredible narrative arc (in its many forms), Peter Parker/Spider-Man is a funny, charming, and relatable character that fans have long been able to see themselves in. It therefore makes sense that Spider-Man has had so many movies and TV shows over the years and continues to be among the most important characters in . In fact, Spider-Man’s next project, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is getting considerable attention. Arguably, it’s the most excited MCU fans have been in some time.

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One of the best parts of Spider-Man’s history not only in the MCU but also in Marvel more generally has also been his many team-ups. Perhaps because of his age or simply by nature of being a friendly neighborhood hero, Spider-Man has frequently buddied up with other heroes in his many battles. In the MCU, that has indeed been a major part of his story, starting with his earliest appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Of all of those team-ups, these are Spider-Man’s five best in the MCU, ranked from worst to best.

5) Iron Man and Spider-Man Save Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War

Iron Man and Spider-Man are one of the most loved duos in the MCU, in large part because of their touching dynamic, which is often more like a father and a son than a mentor and a mentee. Sadly, that duo has come to an end with Iron Man’s devastating death in Avengers: Endgame. Even so, prior to that death, Iron Man and Spider-Man had several team-ups, one of the best of which was in Avengers: Infinity War when they saved Doctor Strange from Thanos’ lackey, Ebony Maw.

In addition to Iron Man and Spider-Man having their classic banter during this rescue, there was also something very meaningful about Spider-Man’s loyalty to Iron Man leading him to follow Iron Man into space without fear. What’s more, this really was a joint effort, with both Spider-Man and Iron Man playing essential roles in saving Doctor Strange. This also saw the return of one of the best Spider-Man jokes in the MCU, with Peter describing Aliens as a really old movie, as he had done before with Star Wars.

4) Spider-Man Sides With Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War

As mentioned, Spider-Man’s MCU debut was actually in Civil War, but it took no time at all for Peter to become a brilliant new character and join an epic team-up. In this movie, that meant being on Iron Man’s side of the titular civil war, which was in favor of signing to Sokovia Accords and agreeing to government oversight for the Avengers. While the circumstances were a bit tragic, as this war saw the formerly close Avengers going toe to toe with one another, this was a great Spider-Man team-up.

In fact, Peter really held his own against some of the most powerful Avengers, quickly establishing what his power level was going to be in the MCU, and he had all the quippy charm that fans know and love from Spider-Man comics and his previous movie and TV show appearances. It made it even better and funnier that Peter really was just a teenager at this time.

3) Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Almost Take Down Thanos in Infinity War

As the plot of Avengers: Infinity War was unfolding, few could have imagined that the Avengers were going to lose as massively and brutally as they ultimately did. Sure, heroes always face daunting odds, and sometimes they even die in the process (as the MCU has consistently proven), but this was a loss on a scale that hadn’t yet been seen on screen. Perhaps the most hope the larger group had ahead of this horrible conclusion was when Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy teamed up to try to rip the Infinity Gauntlet off of Thanos’ hand.

Following the hilarious “Why is Gamora” joke—which is truly one of the funniest scenes in Infinity War if not the MCU overall, this unexpected group teams up to concoct a complex plan that makes use of each hero’s power in a specific way. They actually get painfully close to beating Thanos, with the gauntlet even slipping off Thanos’ hand most of the way, only for Peter Quill’s grief over Gamora’s death to take over and cause the plan to fall apart. Even so, this is one of the best team-ups for Spider-Man in the MCU.

2) Spider-Man Helps to Defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

After the loss of so many characters at the end of Infinity War, it was absolutely thrilling to see the return of several of the MCU’s greatest heroes in Endgame, and that included Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The reunion between Peter and Tony Stark was particularly emotional, especially because of the visible relief Tony expressed, but getting to see Spider-Man join in the fight that did finally take down Thanos was also brilliant. In fact, Spider-Man played a key role in the defeat of Thanos.

Although he was ultimately helped quite a bit by other Avengers during this fight, especially Captain Marvel (who has a very funny little moment with Peter as well), Spider-Man was critical in helping to get the Infinity Gauntlet to Iron Man, who ultimately used it to wipe out Thanos and his army. This was also a nice follow-up to his Civil War role, as it saw him fighting alongside the full Avengers team this time around.

1) The Triple Spidey Team-Up in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Finally, the best Spider-Man team-up in the MCU is unquestionably the one between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie was critiqued for making the story a bit too focused on fan service, and bringing all three live-action Spider-Men back to the screen was a part of that complaint. However, those considerations aside, getting to see these three stars come together to fight was absolutely incredible.

In fact, even outside of what this meant for fans who have loved all three iterations of Spider-Man, this was great narratively, as this team-up not only saw the three heroes working together to take down their enemies but also involved Maguire’s and Garfield’s Spider-Men taking on a mentor-style relationship with Holland’s Peter and helping him to make the right choice in the end. Truly, of all MCU Spider-Man team-ups, this one was the very best.

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