These 4 Dune: Part 3 Characters Could Be the Movie’s Biggest Scene-Stealers (None Are Paul)

Dune: Part Three is almost here, and the final chapter of the saga on the big screen finds Paul Atreides in a very dangerous place after embracing his destiny. However, if there’s one thing the first two movies have already proven, it’s that he’s never been the only character capable of stealing the spotlight. Even as the protagonist, Denis Villeneuve’s franchise has always made room for several other characters to deliver some of the story’s most remarkable moments. And now, with the new film adapting Dune Messiah and taking the story in a very different direction, that should become even more apparent. , combined with the character arcs in the original novel, there are many reasons to believe that some of them could be the movie’s biggest surprises.

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Brand-new characters are entering the story, while others are in a very different place than they were before. And in a sequel that looks set to rely far more on its characters than on action, 4 names could end up being talked about just as much as Paul himself (if not even more).

4) Chani

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When Dune was first released, Chani barely had any screen time, with most of her impact coming through Paul’s visions. Part Two, however, completely changed that. Instead of being the protagonist’s love interest, she was the only character who could clearly see the danger of Paul becoming the Lisan al-Gaib. That made the ending one of Villeneuve’s biggest departures from the source material, as Chani rejects Paul’s rise and walks away. And because that decision changes so much from the original story, it also opens the door for her to have a much bigger role in Part Three. No wonder that the trailer already highlights some of her biggest moments, including her confrontation with Paul and the scene where she stops a sandworm in the middle of the desert.

Because of that, it’s fair to expect Chani to become an even stronger counterweight to the protagonist now that he has embraced his role as a messianic leader. Her presence should be much more significant this time around, especially considering she’ll have children with him and, if the movie follows the novel, she’ll also have to deal with a quiet rivalry with Princess Irulan. Besides, one theory has become very interesting, suggesting Chani could end up playing an even bigger role by becoming part of the conspiracy against Paul at some point in the story. Whether that happens or not, Part Two already established a far more independent version of the character, and everything suggests the sequel will only push that even further.

3) Duncan Idaho (Hayt)

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By this point, everyone who’s watched the trailer knows Duncan is coming back from the dead — or at least that’s what it looks like. In reality, though, he isn’t exactly Duncan anymore. Returning as Hayt, he’s a ghola created by the Bene Tleilax who carries fragments of Duncan’s former life, but also a hidden programming that turns him into a key piece of the conspiracy against Paul. So instead of the loyal Atreides warrior audiences met in the first film, Part Three introduces someone entirely different inhabiting the same body, spending much of the story trying to figure out who he really is and what his place is in this new world. He’ll undoubtedly have his share of action scenes, but it’s that search for identity that has the potential to make him one of the movie’s biggest scene-stealers.

The Dune universe is full of incredibly layered characters, but outside of Paul, very few are as compelling as Duncan/Hayt. And anyone who’s read the full saga knows he essentially is one of its central figures because of everything that happens to him over the course of the series. His dynamic with Paul should be especially fascinating this time around, since the first movie established them as close friends, only for them to find themselves on opposite sides of a much more complicated conflict. It’s still unclear how much screen time Part Three will give Hayt, but he’s far too important to the mythology of Dune and to Paul’s own journey, serving as both an obstacle and an emotional test to him.

2) Alia Atreides

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The new film will have some new characters, and one of them is Alia, Paul’s sister who we briefly saw through a vision in Part Two. Until now, she had only existed inside Jessica’s womb, but with the time jump and the holy war being carried out in Paul’s name, she will finally have a much more important role. And few characters have as much potential as she does, because even before being born, she already carried the memories of several generations of ancestors, making her dangerous, intelligent, and completely unpredictable. She isn’t a villain, but her devotion to Paul is so intense that she might become the biggest representation of someone consumed by their faith in a leader.

Just knowing all of that is enough to understand why she could steal the spotlight, right? But Alia also has a fascinating emotional side: she lives surrounded by voices inside her own mind, and that comes with a high cost. Everything about her remains as mysterious as possible, which is why no one even knew she would appear in the previous movie. However, the trailer already hints at a much more unstable figure who could surprise everyone in a big way, especially considering Villeneuve’s focus on giving female characters a stronger presence in his Dune adaptation. So expect an intense Atreides ( ).

1) Scytale

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Paul has already faced Baron Harkonnen and Feyd-Rautha, but now it’s time for him to come face-to-face with Scytale, an enemy who could prove to be more dangerous than either of them. He shows that strength and brutality aren’t always the most effective weapons because, as a Face Dancer of the Bene Tleilax, he relies on manipulation to destroy his enemies. With the ability to take on different identities, he could become the most dangerous player in Part Three, especially since his plan against Paul is truly ruthless and forces the protagonist into one of his biggest dilemmas. The feeling that always surrounds Scytale is that he’s several steps ahead of everyone else; no wonder he is the mastermind behind much of the conspiracy against Paul.

He understands exactly how to exploit people’s weaknesses, which is why every scene involving him should be one of the most anticipated parts of the movie. Plus, having Pattinson take on the role of the antagonist only makes the character more exciting, considering his track record and his ability to portray characters with questionable morals and unpredictable personalities. Putting all of these elements together, Scytale is arguably the character with the most potential to become one of the most talked-about figures among fans after the movie’s release. Part Three is shaping up to be much more of a sci-fi thriller, built around a war of espionage, manipulation, and psychological conflict — and Scytale is a master at all of it.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18.

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