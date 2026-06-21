Where Is the Pizza Planet Truck in Toy Story 5 and 8 Other Pixar Easter Eggs in New Movie

Ever since the first Pixar movie, the original Toy Story back in 1995, the iconic animation company has been very sneaky with all of their films. Not only did the original movie feature references to other popular Disney films (The Lion King‘s “Hakuna Matata” has a hilarious appearance), but it also included plenty of homages to classic movies that influenced the filmmakers. Even though Toy Story marked the first feature film by the animation company, that didn’t stop them from referencing their own work as well, with appearances by the Luxo Jr. lamp and books shouting out their previous short films like Red’s Dream and Tin Toy.

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Now, here we are, over thirty years later, and Toy Story has grown into one of the most consistent movie franchises of all time. Not only are there multiple TV specials and spinoffs, but the fifth film in the series has officially arrived in theaters with Toy Story 5. In the time since the first movie, Pixar has grown into one of the most beloved animation studios of all time, and along the way they’ve fully kept up their Easter eggs and references. To that end, it should be no surprise to fans that there are a slew of surprises and references in Toy Story 5; here are the ones we spotted. Spoilers follow!

9) The Return of the Pizza Planet Truck

The iconic 1978 Gyoza Mark VII Lite Hauler pickup truck that delivers pizza for Pizza Planet has appeared in not only every single Toy Story movie but a slew of other Pixar movies as well. In Toy Story 5, the truck speeds by after Jessie, Buzz, and Woody all notice it headed their direction and call for the cavalcade of Buzz Lightyears with them to freeze. It makes sense for the Pizza Planet Truck to be going this fast, and luckily it happens to be very noticeable for fans.

It’s worth noting that the Pizza Planet Truck actually appearing in Toy Story 5 marks the first time in over a decade that it has appeared in a Toy Story movie. Though the truck does appear in 2019’s Toy Story 4, it was as a tattoo on a carnival employee’s leg and not the truck proper. That makes the truck’s appearance in Toy Story 5 the first real appearance by the truck since 2010’s Toy Story 3.

A deep cut Pizza Planet Easter Egg that also appears in the film is the new character, Pizza with Sunglasses. Voiced by Bad Bunny in one scene, the character is actually a reference to a scrapped piece of concept art for the original Toy Story, when Pizza Planet was known as Pizza Putt and was a restaurant/mini-golf course rather than an arcade. The concept art included a slice of pizza with sunglasses, which was later replaced by the three-eyed aliens.

8) Combat Carl

A recurring character across the Toy Story movies makes a return with Combat Carl. In the original movie, it’s a throwaway character, akin to a GI Joe figure, who gets blown up by Sid while the toys watch in horror. Pixar has since made him a more well-rounded character with actual lines. Toy Story of Terror and Toy Story 4 saw the character voiced by Carl Weathers, who tragically passed away in 2024. For the one scene that Combat Carl appears in Toy Story 5, he’s replaced by Ernie Hudson.

Hudson stepping into the role of Combat Carl is also just one of several recastings in the larger voice cast of Toy Story 5. Others include Jeff Bergman as Mr. Potato Head, taking over for the late Don Rickles; Anna Vocino as Mrs. Potato Head, taking over for the late Estelle Harris; and Scarlett Spears as Bonnie Anderson, taking over from Madeleine McGraw (a new voice actress has voiced Bonnie in all of her feature film appearances).

7) Recurring Toy Story Brands

There are a few different brands that make a return appearance in Toy Story 5, having previously been established in blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments of previous films. One of the most prominent is Ship It, a delivery service that brings the Lilypad tablet to Bonnie’s house. Ship It was previously seen in both Toy Story Of Terror and Toy Story 4.

The other major brand that appears in Toy Story 5 after previously appearing in other films is actually central to the plot: Eggman. The Eggman brand in Toy Story 5 is revealed to be the same manufacturer for not only the Lilypad tablet, but the electronic potty-training toy, Smarty Pants, voiced by Conan O’Brien. Eggman as a brand first appeared in the original Toy Story as Eggman Movers, the company Andy’s family hires for the big move, with the truck appearing again in Toy Story 2.

Nothing to do with Sonic the Hedgehog, “Eggman” comes from the late Ralph Eggleston, who died in 2022 and served as an art director on the first two Toy Story movies (in addition to other Pixar productions).

6) Lilypad’s Screen

The arrival of the Lilypad tablet in Toy Story 5 not only gives the series a new antagonist for the main characters, but a place for Pixar to make clever use of countless Easter eggs and references (some of which almost certainly go by so fast you can’t even see them the first time). Among the many references that pop up on Lilypad’s screen is an image of the ocean from Finding Nemo while she’s browsing on a forum (and another of a snowy summit that looks like the Abominable Snowman’s home in Monsters, Inc.)

There’s another moment in the film when Lilypad begins messaging the girls in Bonnie’s dance class and really kickstarts the plot of the movie where we can see the avatars of these three girls quite prominently. Though only so big on screen, the avatar for Chelsea sure looks like the beavers from this year’s other Pixar release, Hoopers, while Kara’s avatar appears to be the giant bird from the iconic Pixar short film “For the Birds.”

5) Sammy

Now, this one might be a stretch, but bear with us for the time being. One of the very rare instances where Pixar announced a film and then cancelled it was a movie called Newt, a movie that would have been about the last remaining male and female blue-footed newts on the planet that are forced to breed for their species to survive. The twist, of course, is that they can’t stand each other. The film was scrapped, though.

Newt was originally scheduled for release in 2011, and would have followed Toy Story 3. As a result, there’s a reference to the movie in that film (a Newt crossing sign can be found in Andy’s room) as Pixar routinely makes references to their next project in their current film. Now, in Toy Story 5, it’s revealed that Bonnie has a pet named Sammy (revealed to be Sammy #2, after the first died). Again, this might be a stretch, and even though Sammy isn’t a newt but a tiger salamander, this feels like a callback to the cancelled movie.

4) Original Toy Story Callbacks

A foundational element of Toy Story 5 is that it shares a lot of similarities to the original film. Not only does the structure of the narrative have similar beats (an old toy is suspicious of a new one), but there are a slew of other direct homages to the first film. In the scene when Woody returns to Bonnie’s room and reunites with the toys, the film has a couple of references to the first film.

First, a chalkboard can be found behind Woody featuring clouds drawn on it that look like Andy’s old bedroom. Second, Woody tricks Buzz by pointing away from him and forcing him to turn and look, directly mimicking their movements from the “Buzz, look! An Alien!” joke in the original.

Later, the film has Woody and Buzz run after a car, directly referencing the same chase they give to the moving truck in the first film. Then, in the big climax of Toy Story 5, it’s revealed that the upgraded Buzz Lightyear toys have built-in drone capabilities, meaning that these Buzz Lightyears can actually fly. A reference to this moment from the first film occurs when Woody calls it “flying with style.”

3) Woody’s New Look

In his time away from Bonnie’s room and the other toys, Woody picks up a new look for his ensemble, adding a bandana to his outfit and making it a poncho. This is a direct reference to one of cinema’s other most famous cowboys, Clint Eastwood’s The Man with No Name from Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy of movies.

This isn’t the only reference to another iconic western performer that Woody has had with him. In fact, the character himself is named after actor Woody Strode, who starred in a slew of movies across his career, including John Ford’s westerns Sergeant Rutledge and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, plus Once Upon a Time in the West and The Professionals. There’s also the origin of Woody as revealed in Toy Story 2, with the TV series Woody’s Roundup a parody of the cowboy puppet show, Howdy Doody.

2) Other Disney References

Even though Toy Story referencing Disney and other Disney properties might pull the audience out of the movie entirely, it’s not without precedent. As noted before, The Lion King and its iconic song about friendship made an appearance in the first film, but the references to Disney in Toy Story 5 might take it a bridge too far.

The biggest of these is when Snappy, the digital camera at Blaze’s house, reveals photos to the other characters, including a family trip to Disneyland. This reference might break people’s brains as it begs the question: Do Pixar movies exist in the continuity of Pixar movies? Disneyland has not only a Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters ride but also Jessie’s Critter Carrousel at Disney California Adventure; it makes your head hurt if you think too hard about it.

There’s another major Disney reference in Toy Story 5, with musical motifs from Bambi that play as the roaming gang of Buzz Lightyear toys walk through the woods and encounter a deer and other animals. “Love Is a Song” from Bambi plays in the moment, but also the terrifying score for “Man” after the humans appear.

1) Buzz Lightyear Lore

One of the biggest subplots of Toy Story 5 is about a collective of high-tech Buzz Lightyear toys that fall out of a shipping container and wake up on an island somewhere in the ocean. For starters, all of the toys do exactly what you expect from a Buzz Lightyear fresh out of the box; they believe that they’re actually space rangers, walking in step together with their hands on their wrists to ignite their lasers. It goes a step further, as they look at a star in the sky and begin to remember other elements of Buzz Lightyear lore, chanting “Star Command” as they build a boat and begin to paddle to civilization.

The Buzz Lightyear lore goes deeper when the primary Buzz from Bonnie’s toys meets up with all the other Buzzes, not only walking them through the reveal that they are, in fact, toys, but their primary mission isn’t to report to Star Command, but to make a child happy. He drops another bomb on them later too, revealing that Emperor Zurg is their father, prompting them all to recoil with a “Noooo” like in Toy Story 2. This line comes back in the post-credit scene, when the Buzzes make their way to a playground and give themselves over to kids, only for one kid to pull a Zurg doll out of their bag, with director Andrew Stanton reprising as the voice of Zurg again.