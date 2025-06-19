10 Best Fight Scenes in the Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise

Known as one of Disney’s best franchises, the Pirates of the Caribbean movies won over audiences with its humor, characters, cast, and, above all, its creative action scenes. Throughout the five films (so far), the plots have delivered memorable clashes combining sword fighting, acrobatics, and unusual situations, always with the chaotic and unpredictable style of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) at the center of it all. The thing is, though all the actions scenes are fun to watch, they’re not just for show – they actually help push the story forward and do it really well. Each fight scene has something that makes it stand out.

Whether it’s the tight choreography, the emotional weight, or the way it captures the adventurous vibe of the whole saga, here are the 10 best fight scenes from Pirates of the Caribbean.

1) Jack and Will at the Forge

The duel in the forge in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is one of the first in the franchise and, although maybe not exciting, it manages to be one of the highlights of the film. Jack Sparrow is desperate to escape Port Royal, and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) appears determined to stop him, revealing his skills as a gunsmith. The duel is combined with humor and visual creativity. Instead of just trading blows, they also interact with their surroundings in an almost comical way – swinging on chains, fighting on beams, and even locking weapons.

The scene marks the first time the pair meet, and the scene already sets up the mutual respect that will grow between them. At the same time, it reinforces Jack’s unconventional style, which relies more on cunning than strength. It may seem simple at first, but it’s also a fight full of tricks, stunts, twists, and Jack’s classic humor.

2) The Rescue of Jack Sparrow

One of the funniest moments in the entire franchise, Jack’s rescue in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales marks one of the most eventful moments in the film. Combining action and complete chaos, the pirate is about to be beheaded by a guillotine, while Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) faces hanging – both condemned for different crimes. Then the situation quickly spirals out of control when Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) and all the other pirates go after him in the middle of a public square, leading to an impromptu fight with British soldiers. The sequence is long and marked by a series of confusion, falls, failed escape attempts, and the franchise’s characteristic humor as seen in Jack spending most of the scene spinning around as the guillotine threatening to decapitate him by the force of gravity.

3) Jack and Davy Jones on the Flying Dutchman

This is one of the most intense fights in the franchise, both emotionally and narratively. In Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, aboard the Flying Dutchman, Jack and Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) engage in a brutal confrontation in the middle of a storm, with the sea engulfing everything. It’s a fight within a fight, as there is a colossal war raging at sea all around them. Everything becomes more exciting and intense because there is something specific they are fighting for: the chest containing Jones’ heart.

The choreography is purposely chaotic to reflect the desperation of the moment. However, the most impactful moment isn’t the final blow, but Jack’s decision to give Will the chance at immortality, letting him kill Jones and take command of the Flying Dutchman. It’s a fight that closes a major saga arc with weight and symbolism.

4) Jack and Barbossa in the Cave

In The Curse of the Black Pearl, the final fight between Jack and Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) on Isla de Muerta is, technically, simple, but what makes it stand out is the context: both are immortal during the fight because of the curse. As a result, the action plays without the usual rules of dueling, there’s no fear of death, which completely changes how the fight feels. Each strike is delivered with irony, and every shot feels theatrical.

In the end it carries a lot of symbolic weight since Jack was betrayed and left for dead by Barbossa, who now faces justice. When Will breaks the curse and Barbossa finally becomes mortal, Jack’s shot delivers the perfect ending. It’s a really cool final scene since it captures what the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is all about, and it’s one of the best-crafted moments in the first trilogy from a storytelling perspective.

5) Jack, Will, and James on the Moving Water Wheel

Few fight scenes in adventure movies manage to balance comedy, conflict, and motivation like this one. In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Jack, Will, and James Norrington (Jack Davenport) each have different reasons for wanting Davy Jones’ chest, and none of them are willing to back down, which leads to a chaotic clash that moves through ruins, staircases, and even a giant moving water wheel. It’s a long scene but never gets boring as it keeps changing up the action.

The scene starts on the sand of Isla Cruces, then shifts to the spinning wheel around the island, with each new setting bringing fresh challenges. Even with the light tone, the outcome is important: James escapes with his heart, which shifts the entire story. This scene is a great example of how the franchise blends fun and plot development seamlessly.

6) The Battle of the Black Pearl, the Flying Dutchman, and Beckett’s Armada

Although the final battle between Jack and Davy Jones is one of the highlights of At World’s End, it’s important to point out that one of the most spectacular action scenes in the entire franchise happens around them. The whirlpool at sea sets the stage for a massive naval battle between the Black Pearl and the Flying Dutchman against the East India Company’s fleet. The action is intense and layered: cannons firing, ships boarding each other, and close combat amid water and debris. It’s complete chaos, so much that Will and Elizabeth’s (Keira Knightley) wedding happening right in the middle adds a memorable twist. The most striking moment, though, is Jones’ death and the destruction of Lord Beckett’s (Tom Hollander) ship, with Beckett oddly accepting his fate with resignation.

7) Jack Confronts Angelica in Disguise

This is one of the most interesting fight scenes, although not entirely thrilling when compared to others in the franchise. In Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Jack and his former love interest, Angelica Teach (Penélope Cruz), meet again. The moment is less about violence and more about power dynamics. The two share an unresolved past, and their confrontation is almost like a conversation with swords. Angelica is dressed exactly like Jack, impersonating him to recruit pirates, and although she is only revealed at the end of the scene after a kiss, there is a sharp exchange of taunts. Rather than trying to defeat each other, they aim to destabilize one another. It’s a scene that highlights Angelica as a figure capable of matching Jack in cunning and strategy – something very intriguing for the future of the franchise.

8) Barbossa, Elizabeth, and Will in Singapore

The sequence in Singapore opens At World’s End with action and intrigue. Barbossa, Elizabeth, and Will devise a plan to negotiate with Captain Sao Feng (Chow Yun-Fat) to save Jack from Davy Jones’ Locker and turn against Lord Beckett. Then British soldiers invade, and chaos quickly breaks out. The fighting that follows is intense and quite confusing, happening in narrow corridors and on slippery platforms. While it may not have the brilliance of the franchise’s major battles, this scene is crucial to show that all sides are moving and alliances are unstable. It also marks the reunion of key characters and sets the stage for the tensions that drive the rest of the movie. It’s a solid fight (and escape) scene that kicks off Pirates of the Caribbean with real excitement.

9) Blackbeard, The British Navy, and the Spanish Navy

In On Stranger Tides, there’s also a three-way fight at the Fountain of Youth that combines political ambition, religious fanaticism, and mysticism. The British Navy wants control of the fountain, the Spanish want to destroy it, and Blackbeard (Ian McShane) is desperate to escape a prophecy of death. The scene is chaotic. While the British and Spanish battle each other, Jack and Angelica attempt to complete the mystical ritual using magical chalices – a mission that ends tragically for Blackbeard. This conflict is more about advancing the story than delivering flashy visuals, but it carries an emotional weight that dedicated Pirates of the Caribbean fans appreciate. It serves as a strong conclusion to a chapter centered on obsession and power struggles.

10) Jack and Salazar Fight for the Trident of Poseidon

The final confrontation between Jack and Salazar (Javier Bardem) takes place inside a cave and continues through a tense escape sequence on stone tracks, ending with the destruction of Poseidon’s Trident in Dead Men Tell No Tales. The fight itself is more of a suspenseful chase than a direct duel, but several important events happen amid the chaos: Salazar possessing Henry’s body, a fierce pursuit, and the critical goal of reaching the trident, which is the only way to break all sea curses.

Throughout, Salazar remains a relentless threat, while the focus stays on the characters’ survival and their desperate attempt to destroy the key object. The scene doesn’t offer major surprises (even though Henry being possessed is exciting to see Jack and Carina’s reaction), but provides a clear, straightforward resolution that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Its strength lies mostly in the dramatic urgency and tension maintained throughout the sequence.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is available to stream on Disney+.