10 Best Henry Cavill Movies and TV Shows, Ranked

If you know Henry Cavill, you might just think of him as the guy who played Superman. But fans know there’s a lot more to what he brings to the screen. He’s become the kind of actor audiences follow because they know, at the very least, he’s going to own every scene. Whether it’s a DC Studios blockbuster, a slick spy thriller, or a TV show, Cavill has proven he can deliver charisma, physicality, and even comic timing effortlessly. And even when a project divides critics and audiences, he still comes out on top. His career isn’t just built on big franchises or obvious roles – he stands out equally as a lead and in supporting parts, sometimes even stealing scenes when he’s not the center of attention.

Here are Henry Cavill’s 10 best movies and TV shows, ranked. You’ll see that few actors can balance charisma, action, and screen presence with this level of consistency.

10) Zack Snyder’s Justice League

image courtesy of warner bros.

With Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League, Cavill finally got the space to show that his Superman isn’t just a pretty face with muscles. The movie, widely praised for Snyder’s vision overall, gives the hero scenes that really explore who Clark Kent is, the weight of being a symbol, and the moral dilemma of deciding when to step in. It’s interesting to see Cavill balancing vulnerability with heroic presence. He’s not just invincible, because he feels, doubts, and suffers, and that makes a difference (even if today some comparisons with James Gunn’s Superman are inevitable).

On top of that, the movie lets him interact with the rest of the cast in a way that actually feels like a team. Scenes with Batman and Wonder Woman work because Cavill hits the right tone: he doesn’t overshadow anyone, but he also doesn’t draw unnecessary attention. Still, the reason this one lands at the bottom of the list is simple: Cavill shines, but the project ends up feeling more like Snyder fixing his film than letting the actor take center stage.

9) Immortals

image courtesy of universal pictures

Know those stylized films that lean hard on visuals and cinematic flair? Immortals is one of them. The big problem, though, is that it doesn’t care much about its script. The difference, however, is that Cavill can carry these limitations without losing impact. His character, Theseus, is basically a classic Hollywood hero, but Cavill gives him real weight: he fights, and even shows doubt about being “the chosen one.” He’s physical, yes, but also human – and that makes him more believable than a lot of other heroes out there.

The tone is definitely over-the-top, but it’s fun to focus on Cavill because he makes the audience care about him even when everything around him is a bit much. He has enough presence to hold the screen on his own and convinces as the lead of a mythological epic, even when the story isn’t helping him. This is a performance that shows his action chops, but also that he could carry the emotional weight of a character before he even hit mainstream Hollywood fame. Still, it’s unavoidable: his performance is somewhat constrained by the movie’s approach.

8) The Tudors

image courtesy of showtime

Many Cavill fans know he shines in The Tudors, and in a way you wouldn’t expect from a historical drama. Charles Brandon could easily have been just a sidekick to Henry VIII, but Cavill gives the character agency, loyalty, and real conflict, all while keeping him genuinely interesting to watch. He brings charm, intelligence, and screen presence without ever yelling or overacting. This is acting that holds the screen in the middle of so much political intrigue and romance. For a lot of people, he’s a classic heartthrob, but this was the first time he really showed there’s much more to him than that.

What’s even cooler is that he doesn’t compete with the rest of the cast, yet he still creates moments that make you realize you’re tuning in because of him. Cavill naturally transforms a character who could’ve been secondary into someone memorable. He convinces and steals the scene. Still, even though the series is solid overall, it’s hard to rank it higher because he wasn’t the main lead.

7) The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

image courtesy of lionsgate

Here, Cavill has a bigger presence, acting as the film’s anchor between action, comedy, and an alternate-history plot. In The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, he manages to be charismatic, intense, and even funny without ever feeling out of place (and that’s tough in productions that play with different tones at the same time). He nails the timing on dialogue and still sells action sequences that could easily come off as completely over-the-top if anyone else were doing them.

The truth is, the movie could have easily leaned into pure style like Immortals, but Cavill keeps everything grounded because he has the space to do so. He gives the lead credibility and makes you buy the story, even when it gets absurd. If you already get that he’s more than just a pretty face, this is the kind of role that proves it even more. Unfortunately, it’s still a fun movie but not as memorable as other entries in his career. It’s a showcase of his potential in new genres, but it’s not exactly a game-changer for him.

6) Argylle

image courtesy of universal pictures

Some big productions have already shown that Cavill can carry a story on his own, but it took time. With Argylle, people finally got a better sense of that, even though the film is packed with twists and absurd situations. Cavill’s character demands quick intelligence, charm, and action. How easy would it be to go over-the-top or completely unnatural? But he delivers it all with perfect balance. He comes across confident, like he knows exactly what he’s doing. There’s something in his posture that makes you believe he could really be a spy, even in the completely invented world of the film.

On top of that, his interactions really stand out because they feel natural, and you get pulled into the relationships and the humor he brings to each scene. Overall, the movie itself doesn’t shine that much, being inconsistent (though it did find a certain audience). But if you look at Cavill alone, he gives the film impact. You can really see how versatile he can be, and it’s impressive. He’s charismatic, threatening, and funny in any scene.

5) Enola Holmes

image courtesy of netflix

In Enola Holmes, Cavill is a supporting character and doesn’t appear that much. Plus, knowing he’s playing Sherlock Holmes (a classic role in fiction), there’s always the question of whether he can pull it off (especially since other well-known actors have already left their mark on the role). Cavill isn’t the cold genius you might expect, but it actually works for the story. He’s more human, more like a brother, and he has real chemistry with Millie Bobby Brown. It’s easy to get drawn into his scenes because you feel that the character genuinely cares about his sister and the plot – he’s not just ticking off the steps of a famous detective.

Even with less screen time, he steals key moments and proves he can play Sherlock in a different, yet memorable, way. He has the kind of presence we’ve seen in many of his other movies; he reinvents the character while keeping the charm the role demands; and he makes you want to see more of the sibling dynamic. This isn’t just a fancy cameo, because he adds something to the story. Cavill goes beyond the obvious here.

4) The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

image courtesy of warner bros.

In The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Cavill plays Napoleon Solo, and he’s pure charm and sophistication. Here, it’s clear that he understands an agent like this needs to be seductive and smart, but with limits on how far to push it. If he shines in Argylle, it’s because he learned from this film first. Cavill knows exactly how to balance action, style, and humor so the character never becomes a caricature. The most impressive part is that he makes it look effortless – you genuinely feel like this character could exist in real life during the Cold War.

He also turns a stylish movie into something more substantial than it initially seems. It wasn’t a box office hit, but it stands as one of the clearest proofs that Cavill could (and should) have led more spy franchises. On top of that, his chemistry with Armie Hammer adds real energy to the story. For some, it might not be one of his best characters, partly because there’s little room to explore complexity when the role demands so much poise and style. But Cavill delivers his performance with competence, and it’s genuinely enjoyable to watch.

3) Mission: Impossible – Fallout

image courtesy of paramount pictures

One of the best Mission: Impossible movies is the sixth installment, and it’s also one of the best examples of how an actor can steal the scene. In Fallout, August Walker is probably the best antagonist Cavill has ever played. Why? Because he’s not just brute strength; he has intelligence, presence, and just the right amount of charisma. Scenes like the bathroom fight and the helicopter chase are just the tip of the iceberg – Cavill gives his character real weight in a film centered on Tom Cruise. Looking back at this movie (and the whole franchise), he’s one of the most memorable figures.

What works perfectly is that Cavill balances being intimidating and likable at the same time. This is easily one of the most impactful performances of his career. Being a supporting character is one thing, but actually being memorable in that role is something else (and that’s rare). Plus, in this genre, making a villain stand out like this is no small feat. The famous “arm reload” became a meme for a reason: Cavill commands the screen. This is a movie that’s already popular, but he makes a significant difference.

2) Man of Steel

image courtesy of warner bros.

This was the role that cemented Cavill as a global star. While debates about who’s the best Superman will always exist, there’s no denying that he brought something the character had been missing: emotional weight. In Man of Steel, he’s not just a symbol: he questions himself, suffers, and carries responsibility in a deeply convincing way. His performance works in quiet moments of doubt just as well as in battle scenes – and that gives the film a foundation that many other superhero blockbusters completely ignore. It may feel like a very different take on the character, but it carries a power only Cavill seems able to convey.

The movie may have faced its share of criticism, but his acting is undeniably strong. When Clark Kent is simply questioning his mission or wrestling with guilt, Cavill delivers emotionally believable moments that add real depth to the character. He might not have had time to fully explore the hero’s inner life in every scene (some moments even feel more like pose than true vulnerability), but when it works, it works so well that it really lands.

1) The Witcher

image courtesy of netflix

The top spot couldn’t be anything else. Geralt of Rivia is practically Cavill’s defining role, even though he’s no longer on The Witcher. His best performance is here, showing just how much he committed to the character over three seasons. It’s not so much about showing versatility (though it is a very different role from anything we’ve seen him do), but more about conveying toughness, sarcasm, humanity, and presence in a way that makes Geralt feel alive. He’s not just fighting monsters; he’s communicating weight, history, and personality with every gesture and glance.

What’s most impressive is that Cavill fully understands the source material down to the smallest details and never overdoes it. He balances the darker tone with humor and empathy without ever feeling out of place. Even with a few minor missteps here and there, the series stands as one of the best in fantasy, and one of Cavill’s most remarkable works. Geralt of Rivia wouldn’t be the same without him; he is as essential to the show as the world it builds.

Do you agree with this ranking? What’s your favorite Henry Cavill movie or show? Which role do you think he stood out in the most? Let us know in the comments!