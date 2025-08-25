10 Star Wars Characters From the High Republic Era We Need to See in Live Action

The Star Wars galaxy is vast and ever-expanding, with new stories and characters constantly being introduced in different mediums. One of the most exciting recent additions to the canon is the High Republic era, a golden age for the Jedi and the Republic, set centuries before the Skywalker saga. This fascinating period has primarily been explored through novels and comics, but the High Republic publishing initiative recently came to an end with the release of Charles Soule’s Trials of the Jedi. With the exception of Star Wars: The Acolyte which is set at the tail end of this era, live-action adaptations have yet to fully delve into the High Republic. This leaves centuries worth of characters that were introduced in the novels who are ripe for on-screen exploration.

Here are ten standout charaters— Jedi, humans, creatures, and villains alike— from the High Republic that deserve to make the leap to live action, sharing their unique stories with the broader Star Wars audiences.

10. Axel Greylark

Axel Greylark is a fascinating figure with complex motivations and shifting allegiances. However, his charming personality makes it difficult to thoroughly enjoy him as a character. Initially introduced as a scoundrel and the son of one of the two Republic Chancellors, Axel is driven by a desire to prove himself while also seeking revenge on the Jedi, whom he blamed for his father’s death. His journey from privileged youth to a deeply conflicted young man would make for an on-screen character that fans would want to root for, despite his missteps.

His story is one of redemption and personal struggle, as he navigates his relationship with his mother and grapples with the fallout from his own regrettable actions. Seeing his emotional arc and his complicated relationship with Jedi Gella Nattai translated to live action would add a grounded, human perspective on the larger political and Jedi conflicts of the High Republic era, making him an ideal entry point for new audiences.

9. Elecia Zeveron (“The Mother”)

As the leader of the shadowy cult known as Path of the Open Hand, Elecia Zeveron, (referred to by her followers as “The Mother”), Elecia is a powerful philosophical and physical threat, as well as a master manipulator. Her core belief that the Force should not be used by any sentient being is a radical and dangerous ideology that directly challenges the Jedi Order’s very existence. Her calm and charismatic demeanor hides a fanaticism that makes her one of the most reviled villains.

Bringing Elecia to the screen would set up a unique antagonist who is not a Sith or a traditional warlord. Her ability to manipulate others into her cult without them even realizing it and her deep-seated extremist beliefs would make for a truly chilling and easy to hate villain. Live action could effectively capture her subtle menace and the terrifying power of her beliefs, showing how a single idea can sow chaos on a galactic scale.

8. The Nameless

More than a single character, The Nameless are a terrifying force of nature that preys on Force-sensitives, particularly Jedi. These mysterious creatures are the ultimate horror for any Jedi Knight, as their very presence causes a disorienting sensation of nothingness and drains the life and connection to the Force from their victims, turning them into lifeless husks. The most terrifying part is that the Jedi cannot actually see the Nameless, so they cannot avoid their attacks of even discern what exactly is the source of their sickness and disorientation.

Seeing The Nameless brought to life with modern special effects would be a truly terrifying spectacle. Their chilling ability to instill crippling fear would make for a perfect for a horror-tinged Star Wars story. A live-action series could explore the mystery of their origin (which is revealed in the High Republic novels) and the true extent of their devastating power, making them one of the most unique and frightening threats in the galaxy.

7. Marchion Ro

Marchion Ro, the Eye of the Nihil, is a brilliant and cunning villain who masterminds some of the High Republic’s greatest disasters and is the main antagonist through the novels. Unlike a Sith Lord, his power comes not from the Force, but from his strategic genius, ruthlessness, and an intimate knowledge of his enemies. He is a master manipulator who sees the galaxy as a game board and the Jedi as his primary obstacle.

A live-action Marchion Ro would be a captivating antagonist based on his unique and mechanical appearance alone. He is a shadowy figure whose every move sends ripples of destruction across the galaxy. His cold, calculating nature and his mysterious connection to the Force-eating Nameless would make for an excellent and suspenseful on-screen drama. Adapting his long-game approach to revenge would be a refreshing departure from typical Star Wars villains and could easily be a multi-season series.

6. Silandra Sho

Silandra Sho is a Jedi Master whose life takes a dramatic turn when she is unexpectedly pulled into a series of galaxy-altering events on the holy planet of Jedha. She is a dedicated healer and scholar, preferring diplomacy and knowledge over combat. Her journey challenges her belief that she is ill-suited for the great conflicts of the era, forcing her to confront her own limitations.

A live-action adaptation of her story would bring a fresh perspective to the tried-and-true Jedi of the Skywalker Saga era, focusing on a character who is not a master of combat but of compassion, inner doubt, and flaws like any other human being. Her quiet strength and dedication to helping others, even when it puts her at great personal risk, would be an inspiring story to see unfold in live-action and would highlight a less-explored side of the Jedi Order.

5. Creighton Sun

Creighton Sun is a Jedi Master known for his compassion, wisdom, and exceptional skill with a lightsaber. He is a steadfast and traditional Jedi, who embodies the best qualities of the Order during its golden age. His calm demeanor and thoughtful approach to challenges make him a pillar of strength for his fellow Jedi and the Republic. Master Sun inspires those around him and singlehandedly was able to stop a war between two opposing forces on Jedi with nothing but his words.

Bringing Master Creighton Sun to live action would provide a classic, powerful Jedi character for audiences to root for, much in the lines of Obi-Wan Kenobi. His role as a mentor and his loyal commitment to the Jedi Code would be a great foil for some more of the unconventional cast of characters during the High Republic era. His lightsaber skills, which are unparralled, would also make for some thrilling action sequences.

4. Marda Ro

As a member of the villainous Nihil and Marchion Ro’s grandmother, Marda Ro is a complex character with a tragic and complicated story. In the High Republic novels in Phase I, she is presented as a kind-hearted and compassionate young woman, making the reader question exactly what happened to turn her into a killer and the founder of the terrorist organization.

Marda’s journey from a faithful follower to a disillusioned leader would be a powerful journey to explore on screen. She presents a unique perspective from within the organization she helped to create, showing that sometimes, a different path does not mean it is a better path. Her complex innocent-to-villain arc would have audiences invested in exactly how a meek and caring woman turned into a murderer.

3. Elzar Mann

Elzar Mann is a Jedi Knight known for his unconventional and artistic approach to the Force. He is a free spirit who sometimes struggles to conform to the strictures of the Jedi Order, and his deep, complicated friendship with Avar Kriss and Stellan Gios forms a core emotional anchor for the era. His struggles with addiction and the darkness within himself make him one of the most human and relatable Jedi.

A live-action Elzar Mann would be a fascinating protagonist, especially considering he and Avar Kriss develop a romantic relationship that is not admonished by the Jedi Order in the way Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala’s would have been. His unique perspective on the Force, which he experiences in a synesthetic, artistic way, would translate beautifully to the screen with stunning visual effects. His internal battles and his ultimate quest for peace would make a powerful, character-driven story filled with the pull of darkness, the draw towards the light, and love.

2. Gella Nattai

Gella Nattai is a Jedi Knight and a talented tracker who relies on her instincts and her connection to the Force in a way that is unique even among the Jedi. Because of this, she often feels as though she doesn’t belong on the traditional Jedi path and seeks to become a Wayseeker— a Jedi who acts outside of Jedi Order carrying out their own personal journeys. Gella is a dedicated and compassionate hero who finds herself embroiled in some of the era’s darkest and most conspiratorial events. Her resilience and resolve make her a beacon of light in a time of great peril.

Live action would be an ideal medium to showcase Gella’s remarkable skills, her deep connection to the Force, and how she stands out among the other Jedi. Since the path of Wayseeker no longer exists during the Republic era, seeing a Jedi on a different path than what audiences are familiar with would not only be fascinating, but would expand the lore of the Jeid Order. Her journey from a hopeful young Jedi to a champion of those in danger would easily make Gella Nattai one of the best on-screen Jedi. She is an inspirational figure whose quiet strength speaks volumes.

1. Avar Kriss

Avar Kriss is a legendary Jedi Master and one of the most powerful and respected Jedi of her time, known as “The Herald of the Republic” and “The Hero of Hetza” for her amazing and unbelievable feats of bravery. Avar Kriss has one of the most unique abilities among Jedi when it comes to the Force that has never been seen in canon before. “The Song of the Force,” also known as “sabresong” allows her to percieve the Force as a song with each tone and beat having a meaning of its own. She can also use this talent to unite the minds of her fellow Jedi to coordinate massive endeavors that would be impossible for either a single Jedi or even a few separate ones.

Besides Avar’s unique and fascinating Force talent, she is an exceptional leader and a fearful force on the battlefield. Out of the cast of rich and detailed characters in the High Republic, Avar Kriss stands above them all as the embodiment of the Jedi Order’s golden age. Bringing Avar to live action would give audiences a powerful, dynamic female Jedi to rally behind. Her charismatic leadership and her deep connection to her fellow Jedi would show the true power of the Jedi Order at its peak. Beyond that, bringing Avar’s “Song of the Force” into live-action would be a stunning interpreation of this never-before-seen special Jedi skill. Her story of triumph and tragedy is the perfect centerpiece for a live-action series.