The 7 Coolest Vehicles in the Jurassic Park Franchise Ranked

There’s only one reason to watch the Jurassic Park movies: dinosaurs. Despite going extinct millions of years ago, John Hammond’s team finds a way to bring the creatures back, and his first thought is to create a theme park so the whole world can enjoy them. Mixing humans and dinosaurs turns out to be a bad idea, though, as certain parties sabotage Jurassic Park for their own benefit, leaving the people on the island to fight for their lives. This situation ends up happening on numerous occasions, and by the Jurassic World movies, dinosaurs have a pretty rough go of it because technology is so advanced.

One of the ways humans can outsmart dinosaurs is by using vehicles to defend themselves and escape danger. And as it turns out, there are plenty of great modes of transportation in the Jurassic World franchise.

7) Marine One

Sharing a name with the helicopter that takes the president of the United States around, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s Marine One makes the sea its home rather than the air. Eli Mills hires goons to retrieve an Indominus rex bone from a lagoon to use it for experiments. He sends them down in a two-man submarine that doesn’t last long, but the vehicle’s design is enough to earn it a spot on this list.

6) Brute Force

Jurassic World tries to make up for the mistakes of its predecessor by hiring the best of the best, including Owen Grady, an animal behaviorist. When he finds himself needing to help people in the park, he uses his all-terrain vehicle, the Brute Force, to get around quickly. The four-wheeler is also formidable enough to be used during dinosaur herding.

5) Mobile Lab

After the incident at Jurassic Park, the need for quality research becomes more intense, so Hammond pulls out the big guns, an RV that’s tricked out to be a mobile lab. Appearing in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the vehicle has everything the scientists need, including living quarters and a library. Unfortunately, despite its sweet design, the mobile lab can’t survive an attack from a T-rex.

4) Gyrosphere

The technological advancements of Jurassic World don’t just help the employees but the customers as well. The Gyrospheres allow a select few to travel through a valley full of dinosaurs by rolling around in a ball-shaped vehicle. They feature computers that display information about nearby creatures, and real-life late-night host Jimmy Fallon even participates in the tutorial video.

3) Tour Vehicles

While the Gyrospheres are an interesting invention, they don’t hold a candle to Jurassic Park’s original tour vehicles. The first park makes use of 1992 Ford Explorer XLTs, which can drive themselves and have a paint job featuring the Jurassic Park logo, to get people around the island. The look of the vehicles screams ’90s, which is why so many people attempt to create real-life versions and pretend they’re running away from a T-rex.

2) Triumph Scrambler

Owen’s motorcycle ends up near the top of this list mostly because of its appearance on Jurassic World‘s iconic poster. However, even in the movie, it’s too cool to gloss over. Owen uses it when the Velociraptors he trains are sent after the Indominus rex. Of course, things go haywire, but the motorcycle allows Owen to escape with his life because of its off-road capabilities.

1) Jeep Wrangler

Jurassic Park has plenty of memorable scenes, but the one that takes the cake is when Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler see a living dinosaur for the first time. They’re both inside a Jeep Wrangler that the staff uses to get around, and they stand up inside it to get a better view. While the vehicle isn’t the focus of the moment by any means, it’s become synonymous with the movie and makes other Jeep owners jealous with its unique color scheme and dinosaur logo.

The Jurassic Park movies are streaming on Peacock.

Which of the vehicles in the Jurassic Park franchise is your favorite? Are there any others that you think belong on this list?