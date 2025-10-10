7 Essential Horror Movies to Watch Every October (And Where to Stream Them in 2025)

October is finally here, meaning it’s time to line up a bunch of horror movies to stream throughout the month. The weeks leading up to Halloween should get cinephiles in the mood to watch classic scary films, and there are almost too many to choose from. Scream (1996), Friday the 13th (1980), Carrie (1976), and The Exorcist (1973) are just a few excellent movies to check out during spooky season, though other titles are even better suited for the occasion. Several of the greatest horror movies of all time are required viewings each October, and they are all available to stream on various platforms.

The following seven horror movies are spine-chilling classics that are worth watching every year around Halloween.

7) The Woman in Black

paramount pictures

Those looking for a great haunted house story need to add The Woman in Black to their horror movie watchlist this month. Based on Susan Hill’s novel of the same name, the story takes place in early 20th-century England and follows Arthur Kipps (Daniel Radcliffe), a widowed solicitor who uncovers eerie secrets at a deceased woman’s decaying marshland estate. A horrid apparition with a history of terrorizing children threatens Arthur and the townspeople throughout the film, generating many sequences that will give viewers nightmares for years to come.

Through jump scares, frightening visuals, and a constant air of gloom, The Woman in Black expertly incites fear in audiences. The film retains its creepiness after multiple rewatches, making it a perfect selection to revisit every October. It is currently available to stream on Paramount+ and MGM+.

6) The Ring

Image Courtesy of DreamWorks Pictures

The Ring (2002) is among the most popular horror movies of the 2000s, though its mixed reviews hardly do justice to how scary it is. A remake of the Japanese film Ringu (1998), The Ring revolves around a videotape that causes someone to die seven days after watching it. Journalist Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) investigates the cursed tape, revealing its frightening origin and triggering a race against time to stop it from taking another victim. T

hose who have seen The Ring cannot forget the sheer terror of watching Samara’s (Daveigh Chase) ghost crawl out of the well and through the TV screen. The film’s eerie atmosphere, shocking imagery, and extraordinary scares keep audiences on the edge of their seats. It’s fun to revisit The Ring every October and enjoy this thrilling supernatural story. It is streaming on Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, and Tubi this month.

5) A Nightmare on Elm Street

Image Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street is still the franchise’s best installment, and it’s an essential movie to watch around Halloween. The menacing and iconic villain Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) goes on a gruesome killing spree in the film, hunting teenager Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) in her dreams.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is deeply unnerving and exhilarating as Krueger creeps around and slices victims with his bladed glove. The classic slasher film features a number of scary chases and gory deaths, heightening its entertainment value. It’s not the deepest or most poignant horror movie, but A Nightmare on Elm Street is a great experience that never gets old. It is streaming on HBO Max.

4) The Conjuring

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

A superb haunted house and possession story, The Conjuring is a must-watch during Halloween season. Based on true events, the movie follows real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they help a family plagued by a demonic entity at their Rhode Island farmhouse.

With constant tension and numerous jump scares throughout, The Conjuring successfully frightens viewers. The movie’s exorcism scene is riveting and disturbing, providing the perfect culmination to a chilling series of events. Furthermore, Wilson and Farmiga are outstanding in their debuts as Ed and Lorraine, adding just the right amount of heart and humanity to the creepy story. When October rolls around each year, everyone should watch The Conjuring, as it’s a near-perfect horror film. It is available to stream on HBO Max.

3) IT

image courtesy of warner bros. pictures

The most recent entry on this list of classic horror films is also one of the best. IT (2017) spectacularly adapts Stephen King’s revered novel about a group of misfit kids who band together to defeat the evil clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) in 1980s Derry, Maine. The power of courage and friendship takes center stage, as the movie’s endearing young characters inject a heavy sense of emotion into all of the impactful scares.

IT‘s hair-raising visuals are guaranteed to spook viewers even after multiple re-watches, and this version of Pennywise is arguably the most frightening horror villain of the last decade. From Pennywise’s nightmarish tricks to the Losers’ Club’s unbreakable bond, IT has the perfect balance of terror and heart. This wild ride of a movie deserves to be part of every Halloween. It is streaming on HBO Max.

2) Psycho

image courtesy of paramount pictures

One could easily watch Psycho all year round without growing tired of it, but it’s even better in October. Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror masterpiece, based on Robert Bloch’s novel, centers on the mysterious Bates Motel, where Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) rests while fleeing with money she stole from her employer. Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), the motel’s owner, appears kind and welcoming at first, but his sinister intentions are quickly revealed.

A grisly murder, a pivotal investigation, and a shocking conclusion make Psycho an engrossing viewing experience that’s still worthwhile over six decades after its release. Bernard Herrmann’s lively score sharpens the movie’s fright factor while Hitchcock’s skilled direction produces eeriness and suspense at every turn. Psycho ranks among the greatest movies in history, and it demands to be watched every year around Halloween. Thanks to its connections to real-life serial killer Ed Gein (the latest subject of Netflix’s hit anthology series Monster), Psycho is getting renewed attention from a new generation of fans. The film is streaming on AMC+ and Peacock this month.

1) Halloween

image courtesy of Compass International Pictures

Given its title, Halloween (1978) is the quetessential movie to watch every October. The iconic slasher flick takes place in 1960s Illinois and sees Michael Myers (Nick Castle) return to commit another massacre after murdering his sister years earlier. Grim and intense from start to finish, Halloween is full of unsettling moments leading up to Michael’s heart-racing appearances. It’s slow burn approach does wonders for its villain, whose presence permeates the film even when he’s not on screen.

Skillfully shot by John Carpenter and featuring impressive acting performances, Halloween served as the blueprint for tons of future slasher movies. Its greatness is still apparent today, so those celebrating the spooky holiday should add it to their watchlist this year and beyond. It is available to stream on AMC+ and Plex.

