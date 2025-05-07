7 Timeless Films You Can Watch for Free on YouTube

YouTube has easily become one of the most popular video platforms available. Yet many people may be unaware of how they can watch movies and shows on the platform for free, as long as they don’t mind watching ads. The format should feel familiar to anybody who watches regular YouTube content—ads will pop up; some ads are skippable while others aren’t. Here’s the great part – YouTube regularly rotates what shows and movies they have available, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the offerings. Lately, YouTube has been getting a lot of timeless and classic films worth re-watching.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re willing to put up with a few ads, the YouTube platform has a lot to offer. It’s a great way to save money while enjoying content (old and new), which is always nice. Viewers who have been craving slightly older movies will especially appreciate the current offerings, as there are a lot of fantastic films from the early 2000s and 1990s.

Addams Family Values (1993)

Another 1993 film, Addams Family Values, is available to stream for free on YouTube. Unfortunately, the first film, The Addams Family, is not currently available for free (on this platform), so fans will have to settle for watching the second installment of the series.

Addams Family Values is a dark family comedy following the beloved Addams Family. The film covers two plots; the first being Wednesday and Pugsley Addams, who have been sent to summer camp – the horror! It really is a bit horrifying, mostly for the campers who were unprepared for the chaos these two would bring. Then there’s the plot revolving around Debbie Jellinsky, a gold-digger with her sights set on Uncle Fester to get the Addams’ money. Chaos, violence, and humor ensue. Addams Family Values is a fun classic full of dark humor, subversive themes, and hilarious camp scenes. It’s a cult classic through and through.

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go to Heaven is the first in an animated series following Charlie B. Barkin (Burt Reynolds). Admittedly, this film is famous for two things: making fans love it and making children cry. Other characters in this animated movie include Itchy Itchiford (Dom DeLuise) and Anne-Marie (Judith Barsi).

All Dogs Go to Heaven begins with a tragic death, explaining one round of tears we’re all too familiar with. As the title tells us all, the dogs in this film go to heaven, even little criminals like Charlie B. Barkin. Charlie, instead of accepting his place in heaven, cheats death and heads back to Earth, where he makes an unexpected new friend, Anne-Marie. The story gets deeply emotional from there, which is probably a likely source for a lot of our trauma. Re-watching the film as adults will remind fans of the unique tone and story, not to mention offer a heavy dose of nostalgia. Then there’s the timeless message of this film, which has held true: friendship, compassion, love, and sacrifice. It’s all there (and free).

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

If ever a film didn’t need an introduction, it’s Monty Python and the Holy Grail. This 1975 cult classic is almost a rite of passage for many movie fans. This comedic take on King Arthur is a must-watch that never gets old.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail tells the tale (mostly) of King Arthur and his knights, though their adventures have a much more comedic lens than usual. Their adventures have everything from an unkillable knight to a highly dangerous rabbit and everything in between. If you’re looking for an absurdist romp through film history, Monty Python and the Holy Grail belongs at the top of the list. It’s a film that anyone can enjoy, regardless of age – which in itself is a rare feat. It’s also a great entry point for Monty Python.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Speaking of comedy takes on classic tales, there’s Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This 1993 adventure took the beloved tale of Robin Hood and turned it into a whole epic comedy.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights was produced and directed by Mel Brooks, with Cary Elwes, Richard Lewis, and Dave Chappelle all landing leading roles. The story follows the infamous Robin of Loxley, who gathers a group of merry men to fight the likes of Little John. In doing so, Robin wins the heart of the fair maiden, Maid Marian. Naturally, their adventure is far from simple and full of countless jokes, including a lot of slapstick humor and gags. It’s got that signature Mel Brooks humor running through the whole film, with actors taking jokes and running away with them. The nostalgic humor will likely feel refreshing, especially compared to heavier movies currently available.

Space Jam (1996)

Who would have ever expected to see Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes in the same film? Yet there’s no denying how much of a hit this 1996 film was. Is the song stuck in everybody’s heads now? Good.

Space Jam combined live-action with animation to create a unique sports comedy. It didn’t hurt that the film had solid actors supporting the plot, including Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, Billy West, and Danny DeVito. Set in Los Angeles, the beloved cast of the Looney Tunes has been challenged to a duel on the courts, and so they pull in the best athlete they can think of, Michael Jordan. We don’t need to explain what happens next, as this is another cult classic. Space Jam is full of that classic cartoon slapstick humor, a fantastic soundtrack, and pure ’90s nostalgia. What more could viewers want?

Stargate (1994)

Before there was Stargate: SG-1, there was the standalone film. Stargate dropped in 1994, opening a door (gateway) to countless worlds worth of adventures. This film starred Kurt Russell, James Spader, Jaye Davidson, Alexis Cruz, Mili Avital, and Viveca Lindfors.

The story begins when Egyptologist and linguist Daniel Jackson gets pulled into a government facility to run an analysis of some findings. This opens a whole can of worms, sending Daniel and a team through a gate to an unknown world – uncertain whether they’ll ever make it back alive. Naturally, there’s a whole lot of hidden depth to this plot, including multiple backstories, the introduction of a dangerous alien race, and more. Stargate may be an older sci-fi movie, but it’s still brilliant. It made all the shows possible, blending action, adventure, and sci-fi in unique ways that fans just couldn’t let go of. As such, it’s a timeless film that may kickstart a re-watch of the entire franchise.

A Walk to Remember (2002)

A Walk to Remember was a hit 2002 film based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel. It starred Mandy Moore and Shane West in what would feel like the biggest heartbreak of the year.

The film is set in North Carolina, where two students, Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan, find an unlikely reason to get to know one another. Jamie Sullivan makes one rule clear from the beginning – Landon is not to fall in love with her. Fans of the novel, or the film, know how well that rule worked out. A Walk to Remember is considered to be a beautiful love story, portraying unyielding commitment against all odds. It’s also a tale of hope and redemption. So if you’re looking for a good cry, consider watching A Walk to Remember.