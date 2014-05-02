Amazing Spider-Man 2 After The Credits Spoiler: There’s Not One

As is becoming more and more common with movies lately, Sony Pictures is opening up Amazing Spider-Man 2 overseas, before premiering the film in the U.S. With early screenings for critics starting in the UK this week, spoilers are already starting to flood the internet. Of course, one of the biggest spoilers that fans often look forward to learning early in a superhero movie is what the after the credits scene is. Both of the Captain America: The Winter Solider post-credits scenes were all over the Internet and even uploaded to YouTube, before the film even premiered in the United States. However, it looks like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will not have that problem. According to early reports out of the UK, there is no after the credits scenes in Amazing Spider-Man 2. In fact, viewers who sat through the credits waiting for a bonus scene were downright hostile about there not being one. Reports from the screening have indicated that viewers actually booed there being no post-credits scene. Thanks to Marvel Studios, fans have grown to expect after the credits scenes in superhero movies. One of the biggest criticisms to come out of early screenings of Man of Steel was the lack of a post-credits scene. Of course, there's always the possibility that Sony might add a post-credits scene when the film is officially released in theaters, but usually if there's no post-credits scene in early screenings, there is none in wide release. Update: Sony Pictures has now added a clip from X-Men: Days of Future Past as a post-credits scene to the theatrical run of Amazing Spider-Man 2.