Amazing Spider-Man 2: Fans Petition Sony To Release Rest Of The Movie In A Director’s Cut

opened at the U.S. box office this weekend with a $92 million take, but some critics have complained that the film had a disjointed narrative or lacked character development. In fact, quite a few fans have noticed that several scenes from the promotional trailers didn't make it into the final film. In order to see these cut scenes, a Spider-Man fan has launched a petition, calling for Sony to release a director's cut of the film on Blu-ray and DVD. According to the site for the petition, some of the rumored cut scenes include "an attack on Oscorp by the Green Goblin, an alternate scene in which a tumultuous scene is portrayed differently, extended Times Square and Clocktower scenes, and another Peter/Gwen scene." The petition states that it wants the full director's cut released on Blu-ray and DVD so that fans can see "see what the ultimate vision of the director was" and "properly appreciate the huge amount of effort that went into the film." In just a short amount of time, the petition has attracted over 160 signatures on Change.org.