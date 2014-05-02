Amazing Spiderman’s Andrew Garfield Inducting New Superhero At The Oscars

As we've previously reported, the 2014 Academy Awards will be celebrating film's greatest superheroes. Such heroes as Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron Man will be honored as part of the celebration. However, it appears as if the familiar big screen superheroes won't be the only superheroes taking part in the Oscars. Oscars producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan told EW that Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield will be inducting a new superhero into the fraternity of superheroes. While the producers didn't reveal who the new superhero will be, they did tease that "Andrew Garfield is going to be part of what we hope is a very moving moment in the show, which will illustrate the theme of how movies have inspired." The Oscars airs on Sunday, March 2, 2014 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.