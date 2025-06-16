Amazon 4K Blu-ray Buy 1, Get 1 Half Off Sale Updated

Father’s Day came and went this weekend, but Amazon’s BOGO 50% off sale rolls on (for how much longer is anyone’s guess). A ton of popular 4K Blu-rays, Blu-rays, and DVDs are still eligible for the sale, including Captain America: Brave New World, Deadpool & Wolverine, Oppenheimer, John Wick, Nosferatu, Alien: Romulus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. You can shop the buy one, get one for 50% off right here on Amazon until the sale ends. Read on for some of our favorite picks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon BOGO 50% Off 4K Blu-rays: Our Picks

Amazon BOGO 50% Off Sale Amazon Blu-Ray BOGO SALE

Note that this is one of the deals where you can combine a wide variety of products such as books, games, music, and more to get your discount. You can browse through all of the eligible items on Amazon’s sale right here. There are tons of movies and TV shows available on Blu-ray as part of this deal, so we recommend using the search bar to find titles that interest you. You can also use the links below, as the best Blu-rays in Amazon’s deals usually appear at the top of these pages.