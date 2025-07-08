Amazon 4K Blu-ray Prime Day Deals Include a Buy 2, Get 1 Free Sale

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event for 2025 includes deals on hundreds of 4K Blu-rays, Blu-rays, and DVDs, though the BOGO sales tied to these events are hugely popular as they can often be combined with deep discounts. Currently, a buy 2, get 1 free sale is live that includes hit movies on 4K Blu-ray like Jaws, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Warfare, Alien: Romulus, and much more. Read on for some of our favorite picks.

Note that this is one of the deals where you can combine a wide variety of products such as books, games, music, and more to get your discount. You can browse through all of the eligible items on Amazon’s sale right here. There are tons of movies and TV shows available on Blu-ray as part of this deal, so we recommend using the search bar to find titles that interest you. While you’re at it, make sure to check out the 50% off Criterion Collection Blu-ray sale that’s happening through the month of July.

Amazon B2G1 4K Blu-rays: Our Picks