Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd Invites Everyone To A Party At His Mom’s House After Kansas City Royals Advance To World Series

Actor Paul Rudd might be busy filming Ant-Man in Georgia, but it looks like he got some time off to go watch his favorite team.

When the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday to sweep the American League Championship and advance to the World Series, Rudd was at the ballpark to celebrate. The Royals haven't even been in the playoffs since 1985 so to say that Royals fans were excited to now have their team headed to the World Series is an understatement.

Time to take an AL Champs selfie with #Royals super fan, Paul Rudd! #TakeTheCrown pic.twitter.com/1nKUpmoXHD — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 15, 2014

Rudd took a selfie with the new American League Champs, which the team posted on their Twitter. Rudd also did an interview with a local Kansas City news station in which he invited everyone to a keg party at his mom's house after the game.

Of course, at the last minute, Rudd added there would be a $5 cover for the party.