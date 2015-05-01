Exclusive! Anthony Mackie Says It’s Still Possible The Falcon Could Appear In Avengers: Age Of Ultron

While it's probably a longshot, Anthony Mackie is still holding out some hope that The Falcon could make an appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron. At Fandomfest in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend, Comicbook.com asked Mackie if there was any chance that he would be making an appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

"Not that I know of," said Mackie. "I'm still waiting. I don't know exactly what they're planning on, where they are in the shooting. So it's still possible, but who knows."

In regards to if Falcon might make Avengers 3 at least, Mackie said, "That's so far down the run. I have no idea."

We also talked to Anthony Mackie about the possibility of The Falcon taking over for Captain America in the movies like he has in the comics, and you can read what he had to say here.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is scheduled to premiere in movie theaters on May 1, 2015.