Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Statues Debut From McFarlane Toys

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to bring an end to the Snyderverse era before DC Studios resets with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm. That said, the last hurrah for the Snyderverse starts today with the debut of the first full trailer for the film and the first merch inspired by the film from McFarlane Toys.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled two DC Multiverse 12-inch statues of Aquaman and Black Manta that feature their looks from Aquaman 2. Both are highly detailed and include an art card. Pre-order details for both statues can be found below, and keep tabs on this article. We expect that DC Multiverse 7-inch scale action figures based on the film aren't far off, and when they drop we will add them here.

DC Multiverse Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Movie Stealth Suit Aquaman 12-Inch Statue ($39.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

DC Multiverse Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Movie Black Manta (Full Suit) 12-Inch Statue ($39.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

DC and Warner Bros. describe Aquaman 2 as follows:

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."

In addition to Jason Momoa, the movie will also feature the return of Patrick Wilson (King Orm/Ocean Master), Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta). Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin), and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

"Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film. That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached The Lost Kingdom as well," Wan previously told ComicBook. "You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that's what we're doing: we're taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I'm very excited to finally put out there to show them what we've been working on all these years."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is due to hit theaters on December 20.