Avatar: The Way of Water Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There has certainly been a lot of doubters when it comes to Avatar: The Way of Water due, in large part, to the 12 years that have elapsed since the original film hit theaters. However, the response to yesterday's trailer release, which has already racked up 24 million views at the time of writing, proves that a lot of people are curious about what's been happening in Pandora. Two of the top five grossing movies of all-time were directed by James Cameron, so it's hard to bet against him. That said, if you're one of the fans that has faith in the franchise, you'll be happy to know that the first wave of Funko Pops for Avatar: The Way of Water are available to pre-order now.

The collection includes a Pop Ride of Toruk Makto with Jake along with several character figures. A breakdown can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth using the code HOLIDAYFREE22. While you're at it, you might want to check out the lineup of current and upcoming LEGO sets based on the movie.

Stephen Lang, who plays Miles Quaritch in the film is certainly a believer. He recently told Comicbook.com that The Way of Water is a "beautiful" movie that will recapture the magic of the original Avatar:

"I have seen a lot of Avatar 2. It is amazing. There's no question about it," Lang explained to Comicbook.com. "I mean, I've never seen anything like it and I've seen Avatar. It's pretty out there, it's beautiful. Aside from the fact that it's absolutely gorgeous to look at and everything like that, it's just such a humane film. There's so much heart and feeling and passion in the movie that I think it's going to have a very, very broad appeal."

The plan for 20th Century and Disney is to release a new Avatar movie every two years until all four sequels have hit the big screen. Avatar 3, which is already years into production, arrives at the end of 2024. That will be followed by Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028. Those sequels will likely have subtitles, rather than numbers, similar to The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on December 16th.