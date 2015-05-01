Avengers: Age Of Ultron Will Have Marvel’s Largest VFX Shot Count To Date

How will Marvel Studios top the first Avengers movie with Avengers: Age of Ultron? Well, for one thing, fans should expect a lot more visual effects.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Marvel's executive VP of visual effects and postproduction Victoria Alonso revealed during Saturday's Visual Effects Society Production Summit that Avengers: Age of Ultron will set a new record for VFX shot count for a Marvel Studios film.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is expected to top 3,000 VFX shots, which is the most for any Marvel Studios film ever. In comparison, Captain America: The Winter Solider topped out at 2,500 VFX shots and Guardians of the Galaxy reached 2,750 VFX shots.

In order to create all the visual effects for the Avengers sequel, Alonso said that Marvel would likely be working with seven to twelve VFX vendors in five to seven different countries.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 1, 2015.