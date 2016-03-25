Batman Vs. Superman’s Ben Affleck Banned From Casino For Allegedly Counting Cards

Holy Counting Cards! Batman is in trouble. Or at least the actor that is going to be playing Batman in the upcoming Batman Vs. Superman is in trouble. According to TMZ, Ben Affleck was kicked out of the Hard Rock in Las Vegas, Nevada for allegedly counting cards. Reportedly, Affleck was playing blackjack at at high rollers' table, when security spotted him counting cards. Hard Rock security told Affleck he had been deemed an "advantaged player" and was banned from playing blackjack at the casino. Don't worry though, the upcoming Batman actor didn't break the law. Counting cards isn't technically illegal, but it's something that casinos will often ban a player for doing. Security reportedly arranged for a car to take Affleck back to his hotel.