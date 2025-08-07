7 Best Fighters in the X-Men Movies Ranked

Being a mutant in the X-Men movies isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Even those with pure hearts who want to do nothing more than help people are treated like second-class citizens by humanity, which is afraid it’s getting left behind. Still, Professor X and his students put their lives on the line to protect the people of Earth, knowing full well they won’t be thanked for their efforts. And it’s not a walk in the park for them, as they face off against villains who can control metal and giant robots that are programmed to kill them as soon as they get the chance.

It’s not always about controlling minds and shooting lasers in Fox’s big-screen superhero franchise, though. Sometimes, a situation calls for a mutant to put the powers away and go a few rounds using their fists. Here are the seven best fights in the X-Men movies, ranked.

7) Sabretooth

The original version of Victor Creed that shows up in X-Men isn’t anything to write home about, as he’s strong but doesn’t have hand-to-hand combat skills. X-Men Origins: Wolverine‘s take, on the other hand, can throw down with the best of them. A veteran of many wars, Sabretooth is a successful black ops operative who gives his half-brother, Wolverine, fits when he lets loose on the battlefield.

6) Mystique

Mystique is at her best when she pretends to be a high-ranking government official, influencing events to help her boss, Magneto. However, when she finds herself in a tough spot, she can fight her way out of it. The shape-shifting mutant is quick, which makes her a tough matchup for slower mutants, and her abilities mean she can get the drop on anyone.

5) Nightcrawler

While Kurt Wagner would prefer to stay out of the fight in the X-Men movies, there’s no denying his skills. The opening of X2 is still one of the best sequences in a superhero movie, and it owes a lot of its success to Nightcrawler’s unique skill set. Even the version of the character that appears in later projects gets his moments to shine when he takes enemies out with precision.

4) X-24

Wolverine finds himself at a severe disadvantage in Logan when he faces off against a clone of himself, codenamed X-24. Being old and out of fighting shape, Logan struggles to defeat a younger version of himself that has no qualms about killing. The only reason X-24 loses is that X-23 joins the fight and helps her “dad” gain the advantage over his doppleganger.

3) Lady Deathstrike

The only other time that Wolverine really struggles in a fist fight is when he meets Lady Deathstrike in X2. Another William Stryker creation, she has adamantium fingers that make getting close to her a death sentence. However, she’s also very nimble, being able to hit Wolverine before he even realizes what’s coming. It takes some quick thinking on Wolverine’s part to take her out, which is why it’s no surprise that she’s part of Cassandra Nova’s army in Deadpool & Wolverine.

2) Deadpool

Even if Origins: Wolverine‘s Wade Wilson were the only one to ever appear on the big screen, it would be hard to deny him a spot near the top of this list. Fortunately, three other movies show off Deadpool’s skills, allowing him to secure his place near the top. No one is better with a blade in the X-Men movies than the Merc With a Mouth, and he also packs a punch when he doesn’t have access to his weapons. What really sets him apart, though, is his healing factor, an ability his greatest rival also possesses.

1) Wolverine

There’s a reason why Wolverine fights so many of the other characters on this list: he’s the best at what he does. With his thick skull and healing factor, he can absorb plenty of damage before delivering a blow twice as hard as the one he received. His rage is also a major factor when it comes to his fighting prowess, as he’s not going to stop until he’s had the last laugh.

The X-Men movies are streaming on Disney+.

