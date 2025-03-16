5 Great Horror Movies to Watch After Opus

A24’s Opus is finally playing in theaters, and those who enjoyed the new horror movie are undoubtedly looking for something similar to watch next. Directed by Mark Anthony Green, Opus stars Ayo Edebiri as Ariel Ecton, a journalist who travels to a remote compound with other media figures to listen to a ’90s pop star’s new album. After arriving, the visitors soon realize that something sinister and cultish lies within the famous singer’s home, and they must fight to survive. Tons of horror films tackle the subjects of stardom and cults, thus there are more than a few titles that could easily satisfy one’s craving for something close to Opus‘ story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following five horror movies revolve around pop culture and/or sinister cults, making them perfect to watch after Opus.

Smile 2

Everyone who saw 2022’s Smile knows about the inescapable smiley death curse that passes from one person to another. Director Parker Finn’s 2024 sequel follows up on the first movie while following an entirely different story, meaning you don’t have to watch Smile before Smile 2. The film centers on Skye Riley, a famous pop star with a troubled past. When Skye prepares to embark on a world tour, she starts experiencing a series of creepy visions forcing her to confront her old self. Smile 2‘s story serves as an allegory for the immense pressure that comes with fame and the impact of trauma on an individual and those around them. An absolute tour de force from Naomi Scott in the lead role is the highlight of Smile 2, and its frightening tale delivers tons of surprises. Smile 2‘s critique of the entertainment industry’s harsh treatment of its stars compares to the rampant media frenzy exhibited in Opus.

The Substance

The experience of aging while famous lies at the heart of 2024’s The Substance. Directed by Coralie Fargeat, the film follows once-beloved actor Elisabeth Sparkle; after a producer fires her for being too old, she discovers a drug that will generate a younger version of herself. The experiment works, but some bizarre side effects soon begin to appear. Featuring lots of body horror, The Substance is a movie unlike any other. Demi Moore’s Golden Globe-winning lead performance is one for the ages, and the supporting cast of Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid are also impressive. Like Opus, The Substance deals with the rigid expectations of stardom, and Fargeat’s hit produces plenty of shocks and laughs in its unsettling narrative.

Ready or Not

In 2019’s Ready or Not, a young bride attends her wedding with her spouse’s wealthy family, who turn the night into a terrifying cult ritual. The horror-comedy, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is both astonishing and funny from start to finish. Samara Weaving’s portrayal of the lead character flawlessly matches Ready or Not‘s humorous, eccentric, and spooky tone. Moreover, the film is successful in delivering smart social commentary with its many tricks and twists. The film shares an unpredictable narrative fixated on rich people secretly involved in cults with Opus, so Ready or Not should serve as a suitable next viewing. If you need another reason to watch Ready or Not, a sequel is in the works, with Weaving set to return.

MaXXXine

2024’s MaXXXine marked the third entry of filmmaker Ti West’s X franchise. While the movie serves as a sequel to 2022’s X, viewers can easily be introduced to the series in MaXXXine, as it acts as a standalone chapter in a larger story. In MaXXXine, Mia Goth’s Maxine Minx attempts to begin a career as a film star in 1980s Hollywood. Amid her quest for fame, she realizes she’s being stalked by a vicious killer. The murderous happenings in MaXXXine at times feel similar to the cutthroat portrait of luxury in Opus — even if the former title doesn’t revolve around a rich person’s cult. Still, MaXXXine will satisfy one’s craving for entertainment-industry-themed horror.

Midsommar

Anyone seeking a movie about a terrifying cult should look no further than Midsommar. Although Ari Aster’s 2019 movie doesn’t focus on overly wealthy or famous people, the deeply strange and insidious nature of its story demands to be experienced by every horror fan. The film’s plot centers on a young couple who travel to rural Sweden with a few friends and unexpectedly find themselves in the midst of a murderous cult. To this day, Florence Pugh’s lead performance in Midsommar remains her career-defining role, and the horror movie stands as one of the genre’s most memorable titles of the last decade. Midsommar‘s similar cult-driven story contains even better thrills and more astonishing narrative twists than Opus, so audiences should add Aster’s masterpiece to their watchlist ASAP.

All of these titles are available to rent, purchase, or stream across various platforms.