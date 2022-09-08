Disney+ Surprise Releases BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage

Disney+ Day is off and running with BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage. Fans from all over are crowding the streaming platform to see the group. Back at the tail end of last year, the super group took the stage in Los Angeles, California. BTS thrilled the crowd at So-Fi Stadium and now a bunch of other fans will be able to take part in the celebration. Disney+ is basically billing this special as a reunion of sorts after BTS announced a hiatus earlier in this year. So, if you've been missing the performances, there's an easy solution for you on the streaming platform. Check out some of the best reactions down below:

"LA showcases the live performances of the BTS concerts at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in late 2021 (November 27–28 and December 1–2). The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the Grammy®-nominated music group's hit songs "Dynamite," "Butter," and "Permission to Dance." BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook make up group. The film is produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park."

Will you be watching the new BTS schedule? Let us know down in the comments!