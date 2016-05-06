Exclusive! Captain America: Civil War Directors Say They Don’t Know If Fans Will Be Prepared For What Movie Includes

Are you ready for Captain America: Civil War? You might think you are, but in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com before their New Orleans Wizard World appearance, the Russo Brothers warned that fans might not be prepared for what is going to unfold.

When we asked what impact Captain America: Civil War is going to have on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joe Russo replied, "It's going to be more evolved than it ever has been with in any of the films. Winter Soldier created a seismic shift in terms of the world of the Marvel Universe. This is going to create a seismic shift in the psychology of the character which is more profound. It's a very profound shift."

Joe Russo added, "For us, we really are firm believers in stakes. We like movies with high highs and low lows and we just feel like you get a more well-rounded experience in that type of film. Now that we're engaged in serialized storytelling, it starts with Winter Soldier and ends with the Infinity War movies. We feel it's very important that those four films, Civil War, and both Infinity War movies, have a very profound effect on the audience. I think a lot of shocking things are going to happen, which is really interesting because you haven't had this kind of... maybe other than Harry Potter, I guess you can count the Bond series… but the kind of investment over a period of time with this many characters behaving in a universe. I think our job is to send you on a very profound experience between now and 2019 and it starts with Civil War. I don't know if people will be prepared for what this movie is going to include."

Captain America: Civil War is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 6, 2016.