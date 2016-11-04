Comic-Con 2013: Five Comic Book Movie Announcements We’re Predicting

During 2013 San Diego Comic-Con International, there will be plenty of announcements made by the major movie studios. We've compiled a list of the official comic book movie announcements that we're predicting will be made. While this list is based a little bit on rumor and speculation, part of it is also backed up by sources claiming to be in the know. Doctor Strange Movie – It might be the worst kept secret at Marvel Studios. In numerous interviews, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has said that a Doctor Strange movie is part of their Phase Three plans, but Marvel Studios has never officially announced the movie or confirmed a release date. We're expecting that Doctor Strange will finally be officially announced with a 2016 release date during the Marvel Studios panel on Saturday. Avengers 3 Movie – Marvel Studios has already signed Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. for Avengers 3, so we know that a third Avengers movie is in the works. The big question is exactly when Avengers 3 will be released, and we're predicting that mystery will be solved when Marvel Studios officially announces Avengers 3 during their Comic-Con panel. While conventional wisdom would say Avengers 3 would be slated to fill the May 5, 2017 slot Marvel Studios is currently holding, Marvel Studios could surprise everyone with a May 6, 2016 release date. Logic still tells us 2017, but if Marvel Studios decides to shoot Avengers 2 & 3 back-to-back, it's always possible they push out Avengers 3 in 2016. Man Of Steel 2 Movie – Even though it's pretty much already a given that Man Of Steel will have a sequel, Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce Man Of Steel 2. With talent from the Man Of Steel confirmed to be at the Superman 75th Anniversary Celebration panel at Comic-Con, we're expecting that director Zack Snyder will be on-hand to officially announce the Man Of Steel sequel. Some reports have placed the sequel as hitting theaters as early as 2014. X-Force Movie – We already know that 20th Century Fox has a domain name, a writer, and a producer for an X-Force Movie. We also know that Cable and Deadpool will be members of the team with Ryan Reynolds likely returning to reprise his role as Deadpool. Rumors suggest that 20th Century Fox will officially announce an X-Force movie for the summer of 2015 during their Comic-Con panel on Saturday. Inhumans Movie – Of all the movies we're predicting, an Inhumans movie is the one that we're most unsure on. There has been much talk of either a Black Panther or Inhumans movie as part of Marvel Studios Phase three. Our guess is that both will eventually get made, but will Marvel Studios announce both at Comic-Con? With only three untitled project release dates announced for 2016 and 2017, we're expecting only three movies will get confirmed at Comic-Con: Doctor Strange, Avengers 3 , and either Inhumans or Black Panther. Because Marvel Comics has just announced a new comic series featuring the Inhumans, we're betting it's a Inhumans movie that gets announced. With Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios seemed to be coordinating their efforts, so it would make sense the same is the case with the Inhumans. In addition to the five comic book movies listed above, we're expecting there could be a couple other comic book and science fiction movies announced at Comic-Con. While we're less sure of the following, other rumored movies that could be announced at Comic-Con include Black Panther, Deadpool, Hellboy 3, Wonder Woman, Justice League, The Sandman, and another Hulk movie.