Conan O’Brien Irritated & Confused By Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim is one of the few blockbuster summer movies that is not a sequel or based on an established franchise, which might help to explain Conan O'Brien's confusion when watching the trailer. In a video posted to You Tube, Conan said, "I'm irritated. I was very excited about this movie. I heard Pacific Rim, and I thought, 'Finally, someone has made a big budget, $100 million movie, about the incredible cuisine of Indonesia, China, Japan, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.'" As a bit of a foodie, Conan was disappointed when he learned that was not what the movie was about at all. Conan said, "They should have just called this movie, 'Robots Punch Monsters' or just 'Robot Monster' or 'Robot Hit Monster.' Something like that, you get it right away, you're not confused." Despite being irritated and confused by the Pacific Rim trailer, Conan O'Brien indicated he may still go to see the movie. Conan said, "I may go just because I have a seven year old son, and apparently he wrote the screenplay." Pacific Rim is scheduled to be released at movie theaters in the United States on July 12, 2013.