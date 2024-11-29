Constantine Finally Coming to 4K Blu-ray With a Steelbook Edition

If you were wondering when Francis Lawrence’s cult-classic comic book film Constantine would get a 4K Blu-ray release, all you needed to do was think about the fact that it was released in 2005. Indeed, the move starring Keanu Reeves as the supernatural exorcist John Constantine in celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the festivities will include the film’s first 4K UHD Blu-ray release in both standard and limited edition Steelbook variants.

Details on the release are scarce at the time of writing, but Blu-ray.com notes that Constantine will officially arrive on February 18th which means that pre-orders will likely go live here on Amazon and here at Walmart in the very near future. Keep in mind that limited edition Steelbooks have been hot sellers lately with editions for movies like Terminator, Alien: Romulus, and Godzilla Minus One selling out quickly. That said, we would expect that the Constantine edition will follow suit, selling out before the release date. In other words, keep an eye on those links to get your pre-orders in. This article will be updated with new information when it becomes available.

Will Constantine Get a Sequel?

Back in September, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura provided an update on the status of Constantine 2 exclusively to Comicbook, noting that a completed script existed and was just waiting to be read:

“You know it’s in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I’m too scared to read it, though,” he said. “I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane.”

Things have been quiet since then, but its clear that things are still in the very early stages for Constantine 2. However, fans should be happy that the wheels are turning, and they are about to get a new 4K Blu-ray release of the original film to tide them over until John Constantine joins James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

Synopsis: “Just beneath the streets of modern-day Los Angeles lies a world of demons … and angels. Globetrotting misfit and renegade occultist John Constantine (Keanu Reeves), a man who has literally been to hell and back, enters this world to help a skeptical policewoman investigate the mysterious suicide of her twin sister in Constantine. Based on the long-running, adult DC Comics/Vertigo comic book series “John Constantine: Hellblazer.””