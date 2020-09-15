Daily Distraction For September 15, 2020

The Daily Distraction is hosted by Chris Killian, delivering the most entertaining daily news show. Killian put down his new episodes of The Boys to get on camera long enough to talk with the ComicBook.com audience across Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube with today's episode, September 15. The Daily Distraction rounds up the biggest news of the past 24 hours, bringing the biggest headlines from ComicBook.com to one place with a unique spin.

Below is a round up of the headlines featured in Daily Distraction.

Jonathan Major is Kang the Conqueror "It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its next major villain in the form of one of Hollywood's fastest rising stars. Jonathan Majors, star of HBO's Lovecraft Country and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, is reportedly joining the upcoming Ant-Man 3. Majors will join the cast that already includes Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly and will be playing one of the lead roles in the film. While his specific role hasn't been confirmed, Deadline is reporting that Majors will be playing the popular Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror." -Charlie Ridgely

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Set "Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan has revealed a new photo from the set of the Disney+ series. In the black and white photo, we see Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) palling around with co-star Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America) on set. Both Stan and Mackie are wearing their new Winter Soldier and Falcon costumes (respectively), giving us our best look yet at the new suits, outside of grainy set videos, merchandising and concept art mockups. Sebastian Stan tagged the photo with the caption, "Friends. Social distancing since November ’19." -Kofi Outlaw

Animaniacs Trailer Released by Hulu "The most lovable weirdos on the entire Warner Bros. lot are set to make a TV comeback later this fall. The beloved Animaniacs animated series is getting the reboot treatment at Hulu, presented by the one and only Steven Spielberg. While the show doesn't arrive on the streaming service until November 20th, Hulu is spending the original Animaniacs anniversary giving folks a sneak peek at what's to come." -Charlie Ridgely

Star Wars: Squadrons Short "Electronic Arts today debuted a new CG short setting up the release of Star Wars: Squadrons in October. The "Hunted" short offers the perspective of a TIE pilot who gets left behind after the Imperial Fleet retreats from a shipyard assaulted by the New Republic. Unwilling to surrender, the pilot goes dark to escape notice. One X-Wing pilot gives him a second look and a dogfight ensues. You can watch the short above. The official description reads, "The Empire’s retreat after a surprise attack marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction. But for one member of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over. Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted relentlessly by a renegade New Republic X-wing in this standalone STAR WARS: Squadrons story." -Jamie Lovett



