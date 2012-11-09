Daniel Craig Wins Critics’ Choice Award For Best Actor In An Action Movie

The Critics' Choice Movie Awards are bestowed annually by the BFCA to honor the finest in cinematic achievement, and the 18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards are airing tonight on The CW. Nominees in the Best Actor in an Action Movie category for the Critics' Choice Awards included Christian Bale for The Dark Knight Rises, Daniel Craig for Skyfall, Robert Downey Jr. for The Avengers, Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Looper, and Jake Gyllenhaal for End of Watch. Daniel Craig was the winner of the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor in an Action Movie.