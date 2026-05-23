David Corenswet’s Superman Returns in New Supergirl Footage that Answers a DCU Mystery

We’re about a month out from the release of Supergirl, which means DC Studios and Warner Bros. are in the homestretch of the marketing campaign. One of the things that’s been highlighted in recent promotional materials (including the latest trailer that debuted in late March) is the return of David Corenswet’s Superman. While Kal-El isn’t expected to have a sizable role, he still has a meaningful part to play, checking in on his cousin and trying to help her find her place in the universe. Given how strongly Corenswet’s version of the hero resonated with audiences last summer, it’s no surprise that Superman pops up in some new Supergirl TV spots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On social media, the X accounts DC Film News, @SymbolOfKrypton, and @wellsygrxhams shared a few Supergirl TV spots. They all include footage of Superman, with one of them revealing how Kara Zor-El receives her main superhero costume. It appears it was a gift from her well-meaning cousin. Check them all out in the space below:

New 'SUPERGIRL' tv spot when Kara arrives on Earth! pic.twitter.com/jKA2Ik8ai6 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 23, 2026

NEW SUPERGIRL TV SPOT ON TIKTOK



SUPERMAN SHOWS UP pic.twitter.com/r0MP9KKVl3 — Supergirl (@SymbolOfKrypton) May 23, 2026

don't think i've seen these #supergirl scenes hit the tl yet, kara in her little alien suit🥹 pic.twitter.com/scK2ESlm1b — toffy (@wellsygrxhams) May 23, 2026

The DCU’s Explanation for Supergirl’s Costume Has a Sweet Superman Connection

In the second TV spot embedded above, Superman says to Kara, “I know it’s pretty colorful, but that’s just so everyone knows we’re good.” In addition to highlighting the differences between the two Kryptonian cousins (Kara has a far more jaded worldview than Kal-El and likely wouldn’t pick a bright, colorful costume on her own), the line harkens back to comments made by Corenswet during the build-up to Superman last summer. Whenever there’s a new Superman movie coming out, debates about whether or not the suit should feature the classic red trunks ensue.

Corenswet advocated for the trunks to be included, feeling that Superman would intentionally want to “look a little silly” so everyday people knew he was “approachable” and they could ask him to help with anything. Supergirl’s costume is a continuation of this sentiment. In the footage, Kal-El openly admits his cousin’s new suit looks a little silly, but it’s supposed to. It’s an efficient, visual way of communicating to the general public that they’re the good guys and can be trusted. Knowing Kara as well as he does, Superman probably knows her personality could be perceived as off-putting to some, so with this outfit, people will know she means well (even if she’s rough around the edges).

Supergirl’s costume could tie into her character arc in the film. In addition to saving Krypto’s life, the movie seems to be about Kara overcoming her past trauma and finding her place in the world. Through her experiences with Ruthye Marye Knoll, she could learn how to open herself up again, forming close bonds and relationships with others. It remains to be seen if Kara will ever see the good in everyone like her cousin, but she may end Supergirl deciding to follow a heroic path, becoming a protector for others. She might embrace her bright, colorful costume, feeling it makes her “punk rock” in her own way.

James Gunn wants all DC Studios projects to operate as their own standalone stories that anyone can follow, but since the DCU is a shared universe, Supergirl will likely lay at least some foundation for what’s to come. It’s already been confirmed that star Milly Alcock is returning for next year’s Man of Tomorrow. The threat of Brainiac is on the way, and someone with Supergirl’s power set would be helpful in that conflict. If she goes through a personal transformation in Supergirl, she could jump at the opportunity to aid her cousin. Apparently, DC Studios has big plans for her in the future, so we should be seeing a lot of that colorful costume.

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